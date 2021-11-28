

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Government signs deal for 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 28, 2021 | 5:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Government signs deal for 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses
The plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 p.m. on November 25, 2011.
National Task Force against COVID-19
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The national government and US drugmaker Pfizer-BioNTech have amended their supply agreement to include the purchase of an additional 20 million vaccine doses, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 announced. 



This brings the total vaccine shots ordered by the country to 60 million for the coming year. The renewed supply also comes two days before the start of the massive countrywide vaccination drive.





The latest 20 million doses will be delivered to the country starting January 2022 on a monthly schedule agreed upon by both parties, according to Edilberto Reyes, Pfizer Philippines interim country anager.



In a statement, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the latest procurement will be used as booster shots and for minors or new vaccine formulation subject to Food and Drug Administration's approval.



"This development [will] substantially increase our current vaccine supply inventory. These 20 million Pfizer doses are in addition to the 40 million shots we had secured for the country earlier this year," he said.



"With these additional doses, we can ensure the sustainability of our National Vaccination Program, and hit the vaccination targets we have set not only for this year, but for 2022 as well," he added.



According to Galvez, the Pfizer doses will be financed through an additional financing loan from the World Bank in March 2021.



Task force sets year-end vaccination goals



Galvez said the government's next milestone is to fully vaccinate 54 million Filipinos by the end of the year, including at least 80 percent of the pediatric population aged 12 to 17.



“We set four major milestones that we aim to achieve until the third quarter of 2022. And we are determined to hit these targets despite the challenges we continue to face,” he said.



“Currently, our pediatric population is among the most vulnerable sectors to the disease. We therefore have to ramp up the inoculation of this age group,” he said.



The second milestone is to fully vaccinate 77 million Filipinos fully by the end of the first quarter of 2022.



“We will also carry out, in a phased manner, the administration of booster shots to the A4 group or our economic frontliners, as well as the vaccination of minors aged 5 to 11,” the vaccine czar said.



“We also aim to finish administering booster shots to 1.6 million health workers and 5 to 8 million senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities."



Galvez said the third milestone is fully vaccinating 90 million by the second quarter of 2022 and completing booster shots for frontliners.



He added that the fourth milestone is focused on completing the primary and booster vaccination of the rest of the population by the end of the third quarter of 2022.



“Through this massive vaccination drive, we hope to vaccinate 9 million Filipinos across all sectors,” he said of the coming three-day national vaccination program.



— with a report from Xave Gregorio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      PFIZER-BIONTECH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales tapped for Nobel Peace Prize exhibition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales tapped for Nobel Peace Prize exhibition


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Morales and Heitmann have been taking photos in Manila and Moscow in preparation for the exhibition, depicting the 2021 laureates'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators tell Mago: &lsquo;Tell the truth&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators tell Mago: ‘Tell the truth’


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators are encouraging resigned Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. official Krizle Grace Mago to tell the truth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte renews call for peaceful resolution of sea dispute
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte renews call for peaceful resolution of sea dispute


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has renewed his call for a peaceful resolution in the South China Sea dispute and a stop to acts of intimidation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo says she backs NTF-ELCAC mandate, but 'careless' remarks put it in bad light
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says she backs NTF-ELCAC mandate, but 'careless' remarks put it in bad light


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Robredo’s statement left groups and individuals who have been red-tagged and are working with activists arrested by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go seeks divine providence on his presidential bid
                              


                              

                                 November 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go yesterday declared that he continues to seek guidance from divine providence in his decision to enter the presidential race as he vowed to continue serving the Filipino people selflessly and tirele...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaxx drive target reduced over syringe shortage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaxx drive target reduced over syringe shortage


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing a shortage in syringes, the government is cutting back its target for this week’s three-day National Vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another oil price rollback set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another oil price rollback set


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pump prices are set for another week of price reduction as the new COVID-19 variant spooked global markets.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte OKs release of P1.5 billion COVID-19 fund for HCWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte OKs release of P1.5 billion COVID-19 fund for HCWs


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has approved the release of an additional budget of P1.5 billion for health care worker allowances and compensation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sputnik financier eyes vaccine facility in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sputnik financier eyes vaccine facility in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Russian Direct Investment Fund is looking at establishing a COVID-19 vaccine facility in the Philippines “hopefully”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez thanks British government for vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez thanks British government for vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. thanked yesterday the British government for donating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with