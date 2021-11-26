Philippines gets 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs

The plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 p.m. on November 25, 2011.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Thursday 1,017,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which were procured by the government.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 p.m.

An additional 201,240 Pfizer doses will arrive Friday afternoon.

The vaccine were procured by the national government through the Asian Development Bank.

The country has received at least 139 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since February.

Latest data showed that over 34.55 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 43.87 individuals have received partial protection.

The government is targeting to immunize 15 million Filipinos during the three-day national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1. — Gaea Katreena Cabico