Philippines gets 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Thursday 1,017,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which were procured by the government.
According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the plane carrying the jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 p.m.
An additional 201,240 Pfizer doses will arrive Friday afternoon.
The vaccine were procured by the national government through the Asian Development Bank.
The country has received at least 139 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since February.
Latest data showed that over 34.55 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 43.87 individuals have received partial protection.
The government is targeting to immunize 15 million Filipinos during the three-day national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
