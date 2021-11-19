More Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines

A plane carrying 609,570 more Pfizer jabs arrived in the country on November 18, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which formed part of the country’s procured supply.

A China Airlines plane carrying 1,306,000 Moderna doses landed at the Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, 609,570 more Pfizer jabs arrived in the country on Thursday night.

The Pfizer shipment was part of the 1.2 million doses procured by the national government through the Asian Development Bank.

Another 609,570 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses are expected to arrive later Friday.

Since March, 32.58 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.17 million have received partial protection.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the government targets to vaccinate 54 million Filipinos with at least one dose by the end of November. — Gaea Katreena Cabico