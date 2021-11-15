After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms

Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino students in select public schools returned to classrooms on Monday for in-person learning, the first time in almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Philippines became the last country in the world to resume physical classes this month per a UNICEF monitoring, with Venezuela allowing face-to-face classes in late October.

Some 100 public schools are participating in the Department of Education's pilot study, which President Rodrigo Duterte has given his approval.

"We are happy to see our learners inside our classrooms as we recognize the significance of face-to-face learning in their social development," DepEd said in a statement.

It added more schools are expected to be included in its list, following an announcement of the expanded pilot run last week.

Photos sent by DepEd showed students in face masks and face shields as they entered classrooms for the first time since March 2020.

Temperature checks and handwashing stations were also set as part of the approved guidelines between education and health officials.

But authorities have ruled out mandatory COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and non-teaching personnel.

The Department of Health had said it is not recommending the regular screening, and those exhibiting symptoms would be instead be sent to isolation.

Resuming in-person classes became more crucial in the Philippines with groups allaying difficulties under the distance learning.

That ranges from poor internet access, to economic woes, as well as the mental strain and exhaustion from the setup.

"As we take a huge step of reintroducing face-to-face classes amidst the public health situation," DepEd added, "we are optimistic that our Bayanihan spirit will live on to ensure the safety of involved stakeholders and the success of this pilot run."

The second year of distance learning began in September 2021, with more than 28 million Filipino students enrolled.

While physical classes began in 100 public schools today, DepEd has yet to approve a list of 20 private schools that could join the pilot run.

An education official said last week they would still have to narrow down some 30 private institutions nominated by their regional offices.

There are no schools in the National Capital Region allowed to join the pilot study yet. Metro Manila has already been classified by DOH as a "low-risk" area for COVID-19.