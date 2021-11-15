

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 10:27am

                           

                        

                                                                        
After 19 months, Philippines begins gradual return to classrooms
Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.
Release / Department of Education
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino students in select public schools returned to classrooms on Monday for in-person learning, the first time in almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic began. 



The Philippines became the last country in the world to resume physical classes this month per a UNICEF monitoring, with Venezuela allowing face-to-face classes in late October. 





Some 100 public schools are participating in the Department of Education's pilot study, which President Rodrigo Duterte has given his approval. 



"We are happy to see our learners inside our classrooms as we recognize the significance of face-to-face learning in their social development," DepEd said in a statement. 



It added more schools are expected to be included in its list, following an announcement of the expanded pilot run last week. 



Photos sent by DepEd showed students in face masks and face shields as they entered classrooms for the first time since March 2020. 







TINGNAN: Masiglang bumalik ang mga estudyante ng Laserna Integrated School sa bayan ng Nabas, Aklan sa loob ng...

Posted by DepEd Philippines on Sunday, 14 November 2021





 



Temperature checks and handwashing stations were also set as part of the approved guidelines between education and health officials. 



But authorities have ruled out mandatory COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and non-teaching personnel. 



The Department of Health had said it is not recommending the regular screening, and those exhibiting symptoms would be instead be sent to isolation. 



Resuming in-person classes became more crucial in the Philippines with groups allaying difficulties under the distance learning. 



That ranges from poor internet access, to economic woes, as well as the mental strain and exhaustion from the setup. 



"As we take a huge step of reintroducing face-to-face classes amidst the public health situation," DepEd added, "we are optimistic that our Bayanihan spirit will live on to ensure the safety of involved stakeholders and the success of this pilot run."



The second year of distance learning began in September 2021, with more than 28 million Filipino students enrolled. 



While physical classes began in 100 public schools today, DepEd has yet to approve a list of 20 private schools that could join the pilot run. 



An education official said last week they would still have to narrow down some 30 private institutions nominated by their regional offices. 



There are no schools in the National Capital Region allowed to join the pilot study yet. Metro Manila has already been classified by DOH as a "low-risk" area for COVID-19. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 9:10am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.



Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 9:10am                              


                              
The Department of Education announces that it will increase the number of participating schools in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.



"The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes," DepEd says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 10, 2021 - 6:56pm                              


                              
COVID-19 immunization has started for tertiary students in Ilocos Norte as part of the massive vaccination campaign of the Commission on Higher Education. 



This in preparation for the reopening of in-person tertiary classes, CHED-Regional Office 1 said as a ceremonial vaccination of students at Mariano Marcos State University was held on Monday in collaboration with the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, the provincial government and Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center. 



About 800 students are expected to be inoculated through the CHED immunization drive. 



Prior to this, MMSU had already vaccinated 75% of its student population. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 28, 2021 - 8:13pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized limited face-to-face classes for the following programs: 



    
	
  1. Engineering and Technology programs
    2. 
	
  2. Hospitality/ Hotel and Restaurant Management
    3. 
	
  3. Tourism/ Travel Management
    4. 
	
  4. Marine Engineering
    5. 
	
  5. Marine Transportation
    6. 




Commission on Higher Education Chairman Popoy De Vera, who made the announcement, said the authorization applies to "degree programs that require hands-on experience in higher education institutions under Modified General Community Quarantine."

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 27, 2021 - 3:32pm                              


                              
WHO Philippines says it applauds the government's decision to approve the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas.



Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines, says they will continue to work with the government, particularly the DepEd and DOH, to support safe in-person learning.



"very child has the right to education, & schools are central to children’s development, safety, & well-being. Prolonged school closures have a significant impact on their physical & mental health development, and their skills attainment and career prospects," Abeyasinghe says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 September 26, 2021 - 3:09pm                              


                              
Father-of-two Shkelqim Kameni took his children out of school because of Austria's strict COVID testing for pupils and his opposition to the vaccine.



The 28-year-old shop manager from the western city of Salzburg is among a sharp rise in parents opting to homeschool instead.



Even weeks before the new school year started this month, the divisive issue garnered media coverage and has provoked heated exchanges online between parents.



Speaking to AFP at an anti-vaccine demonstration, Kameni said he was afraid that rigorous Covid testing created too much pressure in the classroom.



"Probably a child (who tests positive) will be mobbed... it's psychological abuse of children; it's child abuse," he said at the rally in downtown Vienna this month, attended by thousands.



More than 7,500 children have been withdrawn from school for this academic year, the education ministry says. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
