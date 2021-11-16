LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?

Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines (First published on Oct. 26, 2021) — The Philippines finally began a limited return to classrooms on November 15, marking the first time since in-person learning resumed since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Education and health officials have now cleared 100 public and 20 private schools for the two-month pilot run, but announced more could be included in the study soon.

The Department of Education also announced on November 16 that its list of 20 private schools are now complete, and these would start physical classes on November 22.

Selected schools are in places identified as "low risk" for COVID-19 by the Department of Health. Per the breakdown, Caraga have the most number of schools allowed to reopen at 14, and Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao with 10 each.

Metro Manila, which is seeing a decline in coronavirus cases but remains the region reporting the highest new infections, has yet to be included in the list.

Here are the schools public and private schools participating in the limited resumption of face-to-face classes as of November 16:

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan

Longos Elementary School

100 Islands Cowboy Christian Learning Center (Private)

Ilocos Norte

Alao-ao Elementary School

Padaggan Elementary School

Bicbica Elementary School

Buanga Elementary School

Godogod Elementary School

Dumalneg Elementary School

Dumalneg National High School

San Isidro Elementary School

Cacafean Elementary School

Our Saviour's Foundation (Private)

Central Luzon

Zambales

San Marcelino National High School

Burgos Elementary School

Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School

Moraza Elementary School

Belbel Elementary School

Maguisguis Integrated School

Nacolcol Integrated School

Palis Integrated School

Baliwet Elementary School

Banawen Elementary School

Academica de Meridien (Private)

Pampanga

Mother of Good Counsel Seminary (Private)

Singapore School Clark (Private)

Calabarzon

Quezon Province

Lagmak Elementary School

Lumutan Elementary School

Dinigman Elementary School

Pablo D. Maningas National High School

Tamulaya Elementary School

Bicol Region

Masbate

Sinalongan Elementary School

Gutusan Elementary School

Mary B. Perpetua National High School

Sorsogon

Buenavista Elementary School

Camarines Sur

Tirikitan Elementary School

Albay

Balanac Elementary School

Tandarura Elementary School*

Tupas Elementary School

Malama Elementary School

Western Visayas

Antique

Mayabay Elementary School

Igsoro Elementary School

St. Anthony's College (Private)

Aklan

Laserna Integrated School

Cebu

Basak Elementary School

Mahanlud Elementary School

Cabagdalan Elementary School

Luyongbaybay Elementary School

Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School

Busay National High School

Pilar National High School

Siocon Elementary School

Iloilo

Oxmont Memorial Academy (Private)

Gamot Cogon Waldorf School Inc. (Private)

Central Visayas

Cebu Province

Sisters of Mary Schools Inc. - Boystown (Private)

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Palo I Central School

Bato Central School

Dolho Elementary School

Notre Dame of Abuyog - Senior High School - Technical Vocational Livelihood (Private)

Ormoc

Mt. Moriah Christian Academy (Private)

Samar (Western)

Dawo Integrated School

Macatingog Integrated School

Mawacat Elementary School

Pilar National Agricultural High School

Motiong Central Elementary School

San Sebastian Central Elementary School

Clarencio Calagas Memorial School of Fisheries

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga del Norte

Metro Dipolog Baptist Academy (Private)

Zamboanga Sibugay

Siloh Elementary School

San Vicente Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur

Manga National High School

Manga Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur

Lala Elementary School

Sominot National High School

Tabina Central Elementary School

Guipos National High School

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Bagalangit Elementary School

Ocasion Elementary School

Camp 14 Elementary School

Lanao del Norte

Dalama Central Elementary School

Babalaya Elementary School

Napo Elementary School

Masibay Integrated School

Tambacon Integrated School

Marcela T. Mabanta National High School

Misamis Oriental

San Francisco de Asis Elementary School

Misamis Occidental

Deor & Dune Academe of Technology - SHS-TVL (Private)

Iligan City

St. Paul's Institute of Technology - SHS-TVL (Private)

Cagayan de Oro City

Xavier University SHS - TVL (Private)

Davao Region

Davao del Sur

Tacub Elementary School

Clib Primary School

Nodilla Elementary School

Ato Padada Christian School (Private)

Compostela Valley

Baras Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) *

Paraan Integrated School

Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension)

Maugat Elementary School

Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato

Paco National High School

Bato Elementary School

South Cotabato

Nelmida Elementary School

Ned National High School

Aspang Elementary School

BEST College of Polomolok - SHS-TVL (Private)

Banga Evangelical Church Elementary School, Inc. (Private)

Midsayap Montessori Centre (Private)

Caraga

Agusan del Sur

New Moriah Adventist Elementary School (Private)

Surigao del Norte

Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS)

Nonoc National High School

San Jose Elementary School

Cawilan National High School

Lakandula National High School

Lasicam-Perral National High School

Balite National High School

Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School

Capalayan National High School

Sugbay Elementary School

Anajawan Elementary School

Dao Primary School

Mabuhay Elementary School

Cabawa Elementary School

*DepEd said Cabuyoan Elementary School was replaced with Tandarura Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay. In Region 11, the Zosimo S. Magdadaro National High School was also replaced with Bares Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) in New Bataan, Compostela Valley.

This list will be updated regularly DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited face-to-face classes