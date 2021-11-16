LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
MANILA, Philippines (First published on Oct. 26, 2021) — The Philippines finally began a limited return to classrooms on November 15, marking the first time since in-person learning resumed since the pandemic hit in 2020.
Education and health officials have now cleared 100 public and 20 private schools for the two-month pilot run, but announced more could be included in the study soon.
The Department of Education also announced on November 16 that its list of 20 private schools are now complete, and these would start physical classes on November 22.
Selected schools are in places identified as "low risk" for COVID-19 by the Department of Health. Per the breakdown, Caraga have the most number of schools allowed to reopen at 14, and Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao with 10 each.
Metro Manila, which is seeing a decline in coronavirus cases but remains the region reporting the highest new infections, has yet to be included in the list.
Here are the schools public and private schools participating in the limited resumption of face-to-face classes as of November 16:
Ilocos Region
Pangasinan
- Longos Elementary School
- 100 Islands Cowboy Christian Learning Center (Private)
Ilocos Norte
- Alao-ao Elementary School
- Padaggan Elementary School
- Bicbica Elementary School
- Buanga Elementary School
- Godogod Elementary School
- Dumalneg Elementary School
- Dumalneg National High School
- San Isidro Elementary School
- Cacafean Elementary School
- Our Saviour's Foundation (Private)
Central Luzon
Zambales
- San Marcelino National High School
- Burgos Elementary School
- Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School
- Moraza Elementary School
- Belbel Elementary School
- Maguisguis Integrated School
- Nacolcol Integrated School
- Palis Integrated School
- Baliwet Elementary School
- Banawen Elementary School
- Academica de Meridien (Private)
Pampanga
- Mother of Good Counsel Seminary (Private)
- Singapore School Clark (Private)
Calabarzon
Quezon Province
- Lagmak Elementary School
- Lumutan Elementary School
- Dinigman Elementary School
- Pablo D. Maningas National High School
- Tamulaya Elementary School
Bicol Region
Masbate
- Sinalongan Elementary School
- Gutusan Elementary School
- Mary B. Perpetua National High School
Sorsogon
- Buenavista Elementary School
Camarines Sur
- Tirikitan Elementary School
Albay
- Balanac Elementary School
- Tandarura Elementary School*
- Tupas Elementary School
- Malama Elementary School
Western Visayas
Antique
- Mayabay Elementary School
- Igsoro Elementary School
- St. Anthony's College (Private)
Aklan
- Laserna Integrated School
Cebu
- Basak Elementary School
- Mahanlud Elementary School
- Cabagdalan Elementary School
- Luyongbaybay Elementary School
- Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School
- Busay National High School
- Pilar National High School
- Siocon Elementary School
Iloilo
- Oxmont Memorial Academy (Private)
- Gamot Cogon Waldorf School Inc. (Private)
Central Visayas
Cebu Province
- Sisters of Mary Schools Inc. - Boystown (Private)
Eastern Visayas
Leyte
- Palo I Central School
- Bato Central School
- Dolho Elementary School
- Notre Dame of Abuyog - Senior High School - Technical Vocational Livelihood (Private)
Ormoc
- Mt. Moriah Christian Academy (Private)
Samar (Western)
- Dawo Integrated School
- Macatingog Integrated School
- Mawacat Elementary School
- Pilar National Agricultural High School
- Motiong Central Elementary School
- San Sebastian Central Elementary School
- Clarencio Calagas Memorial School of Fisheries
Zamboanga Peninsula
Zamboanga del Norte
- Metro Dipolog Baptist Academy (Private)
Zamboanga Sibugay
- Siloh Elementary School
- San Vicente Elementary School
Zamboanga del Sur
- Manga National High School
- Manga Elementary School
Zamboanga del Sur
- Lala Elementary School
- Sominot National High School
- Tabina Central Elementary School
- Guipos National High School
Northern Mindanao
Bukidnon
- Bagalangit Elementary School
- Ocasion Elementary School
- Camp 14 Elementary School
Lanao del Norte
- Dalama Central Elementary School
- Babalaya Elementary School
- Napo Elementary School
- Masibay Integrated School
- Tambacon Integrated School
- Marcela T. Mabanta National High School
Misamis Oriental
- San Francisco de Asis Elementary School
Misamis Occidental
- Deor & Dune Academe of Technology - SHS-TVL (Private)
Iligan City
- St. Paul's Institute of Technology - SHS-TVL (Private)
Cagayan de Oro City
- Xavier University SHS - TVL (Private)
Davao Region
Davao del Sur
- Tacub Elementary School
- Clib Primary School
- Nodilla Elementary School
- Ato Padada Christian School (Private)
Compostela Valley
- Baras Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension)*
- Paraan Integrated School
- Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension)
- Maugat Elementary School
- Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)
Soccsksargen
North Cotabato
- Paco National High School
- Bato Elementary School
South Cotabato
- Nelmida Elementary School
- Ned National High School
- Aspang Elementary School
- BEST College of Polomolok - SHS-TVL (Private)
- Banga Evangelical Church Elementary School, Inc. (Private)
- Midsayap Montessori Centre (Private)
Caraga
Agusan del Sur
- New Moriah Adventist Elementary School (Private)
Surigao del Norte
- Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS)
- Nonoc National High School
- San Jose Elementary School
- Cawilan National High School
- Lakandula National High School
- Lasicam-Perral National High School
- Balite National High School
- Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School
- Capalayan National High School
- Sugbay Elementary School
- Anajawan Elementary School
- Dao Primary School
- Mabuhay Elementary School
- Cabawa Elementary School
*DepEd said Cabuyoan Elementary School was replaced with Tandarura Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay. In Region 11, the Zosimo S. Magdadaro National High School was also replaced with Bares Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) in New Bataan, Compostela Valley.
This list will be updated regularly DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited face-to-face classes
