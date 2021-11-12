

































































 




   







   















Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 10:05am

                           

                        

                                                                        
More schools to be included in pilot face-to-face classes — DepEd
Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Friday it will include more schools in its pilot run on resuming face-to-face classes this month following approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.



DepEd in a statement said more schools are now qualified based on its assessment with the Department of Health, citing the “continuing improvement” in many areas’ COVID-19 situation.





Duterte has allowed the pilot study to go on for two months in 100 public and 20 private schools. These sites would have to be under “low-risk” areas determined by DOH.



As it is, health authorities have downgraded the entire Philippines to low-risk status for virus transmission. 



It came amid a continuing decline in new infections, which has fallen to just within 2,000 level for days now compared to the more than 10,000 in past months.



“The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes,” the agency said.



But there was no word yet on how many schools would be added to the list of those participating in the limited in-person classes.



DepEd said it would still need to determine with DOH the final number. “We will announce the additional pilot schools once validated,” it added.



Officials have already completed the 100 public schools joining, with inspections underway. Limited classes — which would see fewer class sizes and reduced school hours, start on November 15. 



This week, DepEd also said 30 private schools are also nominated but this would still have to be narrowed down to the number allowed.



It remains unclear if schools in the National Capital Region would already be included in the pilot run. Metro Manila is also under low-risk status, per DOH.



“We hope for the continuous support of our LGU officials, partners, teachers, parents, and community leaders,” DepEd said, “as we are set to welcome back our learners in schools on a limited basis starting on Monday.”



Classes for more than 28 million Filipino students began in mid-September. This is already the second year of distance learning in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The United Nations Children’s Fund has said the Philippines is among the last countries in the world with no reopening of classes since 2020. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 9:10am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.



Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 9:10am                              


                              
The Department of Education announces that it will increase the number of participating schools in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.



"The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes," DepEd says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 10, 2021 - 6:56pm                              


                              
COVID-19 immunization has started for tertiary students in Ilocos Norte as part of the massive vaccination campaign of the Commission on Higher Education. 



This in preparation for the reopening of in-person tertiary classes, CHED-Regional Office 1 said as a ceremonial vaccination of students at Mariano Marcos State University was held on Monday in collaboration with the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, the provincial government and Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center. 



About 800 students are expected to be inoculated through the CHED immunization drive. 



Prior to this, MMSU had already vaccinated 75% of its student population. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 28, 2021 - 8:13pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized limited face-to-face classes for the following programs: 



    
	
  1. Engineering and Technology programs
    2. 
	
  2. Hospitality/ Hotel and Restaurant Management
    3. 
	
  3. Tourism/ Travel Management
    4. 
	
  4. Marine Engineering
    5. 
	
  5. Marine Transportation
    6. 




Commission on Higher Education Chairman Popoy De Vera, who made the announcement, said the authorization applies to "degree programs that require hands-on experience in higher education institutions under Modified General Community Quarantine."

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 27, 2021 - 3:32pm                              


                              
WHO Philippines says it applauds the government's decision to approve the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas.



Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines, says they will continue to work with the government, particularly the DepEd and DOH, to support safe in-person learning.



"very child has the right to education, & schools are central to children’s development, safety, & well-being. Prolonged school closures have a significant impact on their physical & mental health development, and their skills attainment and career prospects," Abeyasinghe says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 September 26, 2021 - 3:09pm                              


                              
Father-of-two Shkelqim Kameni took his children out of school because of Austria's strict COVID testing for pupils and his opposition to the vaccine.



The 28-year-old shop manager from the western city of Salzburg is among a sharp rise in parents opting to homeschool instead.



Even weeks before the new school year started this month, the divisive issue garnered media coverage and has provoked heated exchanges online between parents.



Speaking to AFP at an anti-vaccine demonstration, Kameni said he was afraid that rigorous Covid testing created too much pressure in the classroom.



"Probably a child (who tests positive) will be mobbed... it's psychological abuse of children; it's child abuse," he said at the rally in downtown Vienna this month, attended by thousands.



More than 7,500 children have been withdrawn from school for this academic year, the education ministry says. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
