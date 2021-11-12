More schools to be included in pilot face-to-face classes — DepEd

Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Friday it will include more schools in its pilot run on resuming face-to-face classes this month following approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.

DepEd in a statement said more schools are now qualified based on its assessment with the Department of Health, citing the “continuing improvement” in many areas’ COVID-19 situation.

Duterte has allowed the pilot study to go on for two months in 100 public and 20 private schools. These sites would have to be under “low-risk” areas determined by DOH.

As it is, health authorities have downgraded the entire Philippines to low-risk status for virus transmission.

It came amid a continuing decline in new infections, which has fallen to just within 2,000 level for days now compared to the more than 10,000 in past months.

“The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes,” the agency said.

But there was no word yet on how many schools would be added to the list of those participating in the limited in-person classes.

DepEd said it would still need to determine with DOH the final number. “We will announce the additional pilot schools once validated,” it added.

Officials have already completed the 100 public schools joining, with inspections underway. Limited classes — which would see fewer class sizes and reduced school hours, start on November 15.

This week, DepEd also said 30 private schools are also nominated but this would still have to be narrowed down to the number allowed.

It remains unclear if schools in the National Capital Region would already be included in the pilot run. Metro Manila is also under low-risk status, per DOH.

“We hope for the continuous support of our LGU officials, partners, teachers, parents, and community leaders,” DepEd said, “as we are set to welcome back our learners in schools on a limited basis starting on Monday.”

Classes for more than 28 million Filipino students began in mid-September. This is already the second year of distance learning in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has said the Philippines is among the last countries in the world with no reopening of classes since 2020. — Christian Deiparine