30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes â€” DepEd

30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes — DepEd

This August 2020 photo shows a grade school teacher at a private school in Las Piñas conducting an online class orientation.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Tuesday some 30 private schools have been nominated to possibly join the resumption of limited face-to-face classes this month.

DepEd had secured President Rodrigo Duterte's approval for a pilot run on in-person classes, more than a year since schools were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has completed its list of 100 public schools that would participate in the return to classrooms on November 15.

But Education Asisstant Secretary Malcolm Garma said DepEd would still have to trim the 30 nominated private schools, as only 20 are allowed so far.

"As permitted, we will be releasing the decision on which [private] schools will participate in the pilot implementaetion that will start on November 22," he added.

Private institutions in 11 regions could be tapped for this.

The initial list, however, does not include any school from the National Capital Region.

The Department of Health has classified Metro Manila as low risk for COVID-19 amid a continuing decline in new infections but preparations for the pilot in-person classes began before the situation in the capital improved. The national government has also relaxed various restrictions in the capital region, and has increased capacity in businesses and in public transport.

No schools from Calabarzon, Mimaropa or the Cordillera Administrative region have been nominated for the pilot run.

In Cagayan Valley, no school passed the regional office's assessment.

Regions with three nominated private schools are:

Central Luzon

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

Soccsksargen

Caraga

Ilocos Region has two nominated schools and the Davao Region has one.

Garma said DepEd officials continue to visit schools selected for the pilot face-to-face classes.

In another list, he said 37 public institutions have so far been inspected out of the 100 in total.