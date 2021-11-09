

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes — DepEd
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 1:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes â€” DepEd
This August 2020 photo shows a grade school teacher at a private school in Las Piñas conducting an online class orientation.
The STAR  /  Edd Gumban, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Tuesday some 30 private schools have been nominated to possibly join the resumption of limited face-to-face classes this month. 



DepEd had secured President Rodrigo Duterte's approval for a pilot run on in-person classes, more than a year since schools were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. 





The agency has completed its list of 100 public schools that would participate in the return to classrooms on November 15. 



But Education Asisstant Secretary Malcolm Garma said DepEd would still have to trim the 30 nominated private schools, as only 20 are allowed so far. 



"As permitted, we will be releasing the decision on which [private] schools will participate in the pilot implementaetion that will start on November 22," he added. 



Private institutions in 11 regions could be tapped for this.



The initial list, however, does not include any school from the National Capital Region.



The Department of Health has classified Metro Manila as low risk for COVID-19 amid a continuing decline in new infections but preparations for the pilot in-person classes began before the situation in the capital improved.  The national government has also relaxed various restrictions in the capital region, and has increased capacity in businesses and in public transport. 



No schools from Calabarzon, Mimaropa or the Cordillera Administrative region have been nominated for the pilot run.



In Cagayan Valley, no school passed the regional office's assessment.



Regions with three nominated private schools are: 



    
	
  • Central Luzon 
    • 
	
  • Bicol Region 
    • 
	
  • Western Visayas 
    • 
	
  • Central Visayas 
    • 
	
  • Eastern Visayas 
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 
	
  • Northern Mindanao 
    • 
	
  • Soccsksargen 
    • 
	
  • Caraga
    • 




Ilocos Region has two nominated schools and the Davao Region has one. 



Garma said DepEd officials continue to visit schools selected for the pilot face-to-face classes. 



In another list, he said 37 public institutions have so far been inspected out of the 100 in total. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      PRIVATE SCHOOLS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Despite lacking expertise, blogger claims Robredo has speech and mental problems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Despite lacking expertise, blogger claims Robredo has speech and mental problems


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mejorada in his video also referred to Robredo as being someone "[na] may saltik sa utak," which is considered a derogatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ready for eventual reopening of borders to foreign tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ready for eventual reopening of borders to foreign tourists


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said they are ready should the national government lift its restrictions on foreign travelers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto resurfaces, challenges Gordon to bare intel report                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto resurfaces, challenges Gordon to bare intel report


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former cop Eduardo Acierto has resurfaced in a video challenging officials in the Duterte administration to act on his earlier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon: Panel did not block report on Yang's alleged links to drug trade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon: Panel did not block report on Yang's alleged links to drug trade


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon on Monday said he did not block the release of a former cop's report on former presidential economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Militants hold Duterte responsible for Marcos&rsquo; return to power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Militants hold Duterte responsible for Marcos’ return to power


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Militants said they are holding President Duterte complicit in historical revisionism by allowing the return of the Marcoses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Group of professionals seeks to join bid in cancellation of presidential aspirant Marcos' COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group of professionals seeks to join bid in cancellation of presidential aspirant Marcos' COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of ten professionals sought to join the plea to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH confident none of donated vaccines would expire unused
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH confident none of donated vaccines would expire unused


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday expressed confidence that none of the donated COVID-19 vaccines whose shelf life is until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BI to increase airport manpower once country opens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BI to increase airport manpower once country opens


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) gave assurance that it would increase the number of personnel manning international airports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate starts deliberations on P5.024 trillion budget
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate starts deliberations on P5.024 trillion budget


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate will start today its marathon plenary deliberations on the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget that senators...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson-Sotto tandem bares plans to avert harvest losses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson-Sotto tandem bares plans to avert harvest losses


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino farmers and fisherfolk will no longer have to suffer income losses if the government guarantees to buy at least half...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with