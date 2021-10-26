Cooler days expected with onset of â€˜amihanâ€™



































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Cooler days expected with onset of ‘amihan’
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 9:34am

                           

                        

                                                                        
This undated photo shows residents enjoying a morning walk in Baguio City.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Expect colder mornings and nights as the country’s weather bureau announced the onset northeast monsoon or amihan season.



In a statement, PAGASA said strong to gale force northeasterly winds have prevailed over Northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high pressure system over Siberia—a vast territory in Russua—and enhanced by the passing of low pressure areas.



Weather forecasters also observed a “gradual cooling” of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon.



“With these developments, the northeast wind flow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air,” PAGASA said.



“Surges of cold temperatures may also be expected in the coming months,” it added.



The weather bureau also warned that La Niña could enhance the northeast monsoon rainfall. This could trigger floods, flash floods and rain-induced landslides.



Amihan typically occurs from October to late March.

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

