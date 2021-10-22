Philippines sees 5,823 more COVID-19 cases

Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday listed 5,823 new coronavirus cases, continuing the nearly two weeks since daily infections fell to four-digit numbers.

This pushed the country's overall count of cases to 2,745,889. Active cases were up by 1,003 from the 65,835 on October 21.

DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases: 66,838 or 2.4% of the total

Deaths: 283, pusing the count to 41,520

Recoveries: 4,748 bringing the number to 2,637,531

