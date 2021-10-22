

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines sees 5,823 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 5,823 more COVID-19 cases
Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday listed 5,823 new coronavirus cases, continuing the nearly two weeks since daily infections fell to four-digit numbers. 



This pushed the country's overall count of cases to 2,745,889. Active cases were up by 1,003 from the 65,835 on October 21.



DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 66,838 or 2.4% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 283, pusing the count to 41,520
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 4,748 bringing the number to 2,637,531
    • 




 






 



Expanded vaccine rollout on minors



    
	
  • Health officials began the expanded COVID-19 inoculation efforts on adolescents in more hospitals. More than 5,700 of the said age group have been vaccinated to date. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH said it has not detected yet the subvariant of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received more procured doses of COVID-19 vaccines — more than a million of Pfizer, 400,000 of Sputnik V, and nearly 700,000 of Astrazeneca
    • 
	
    
	
  • As more jabs arrive, the League of Provinces of the Philippines appealed to the national government to send in more of the supply to the regions and not just in Metro Manila
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ADOLESCENTS
                                                      ASTRAZENECA
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      LEAGUE OF PROVINCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      SPUTNIK V
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban wing exec says clueless on reported talks he'll be next Comelec chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban wing exec says clueless on reported talks he'll be next Comelec chief


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The secretary general of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan wing backed by President Rodrigo Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bar topnotcher Gibo bids for Senate to revive Miriam legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bar topnotcher Gibo bids for Senate to revive Miriam legacy


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The People’s Reform Party, the political party founded by the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, yesterday declared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delta subvariant not yet detected in Philippines , DOH says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delta subvariant not yet detected in Philippines , DOH says


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has not detected Delta sublineage reported in Europe in its monitoring of COVID-19 cases in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte reassures 'nervous' Dela Rosa on ICC investigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte reassures 'nervous' Dela Rosa on ICC investigation


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's why I told Bato...keep quiet there and just...point to me," Duterte said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More procured Pfizer, Sputnik V doses reach Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More procured Pfizer, Sputnik V doses reach Philippines


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Thursday night received more doses of Pfizer and Sputnik V's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Batch of 698,600 doses of AstraZeneca arrives in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batch of 698,600 doses of AstraZeneca arrives in Philippines


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nearly 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca purchased by the private sector arrived in the Philippines on Friday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More hospitals administer COVID-19 jabs on minors as expanded rollout begins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More hospitals administer COVID-19 jabs on minors as expanded rollout begins


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government opened inoculations for the said age group or those 12 to 17 years old in mid-October, specifically on those...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF resolution basis for &lsquo;no jab, no job&rsquo; &ndash; Bello
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF resolution basis for ‘no jab, no job’ – Bello


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello yesterday said certain establishments are allowed to require their workers to get vaccinated,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno vows 50% fuel, electricity tax cut if elected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno vows 50% fuel, electricity tax cut if elected


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday urged the national government to lower the excise tax on electricity and petroleum products...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson: DOH ambulance equipment overpriced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson: DOH ambulance equipment overpriced


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson scored the Department of Health yet again yesterday, detailing how medical equipment for its ambulances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with