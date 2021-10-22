Batch of 698,600 doses of AstraZeneca arrives in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca purchased by the private sector arrived in the Philippines on Friday morning.
A batch of 698,600 doses of AstraZeneca arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion were at the NAIA to welcome the arrival of the vaccines.
This shipment of vaccine came just hours after the Philippines on Thursday night received 1,014,390 doses of Pfizer and 400,000 doses of Sputnik V. These batches of vaccines are part of the government’s procured supply.
Galvez said an interview streamed by State-run PTV that the country is expecting another batch of Pfizer doses to arrive in the country. He added that they are hoping to “breach 100 million vaccines that will be delivered by end of the month.”
The government’s vaccination program moved to cover the general adult population, and more recently, minors as it ramps up inoculation.
Galvez said they intend to focus on the vaccination of children.
“We included another hospital in the pool region of [National Capital Region, so more than 23 hospitals are now conducting simultaneous inoculation for children,” he added.
The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer and Moderna to be used for children aged 12 to 17 years old.
Government data showed that as of October 21, the country has so far administered 54,444,161 doses of vaccines against COVID-19. There are 25,101,222 Filipinos who have so far completed their vaccines, while 29,342,939 are waiting for the second jabs.
COVID-19 cases in the country hit 2,740,111 on Thursday, with 4,806 new infections tallied on that day. Of these, 65,835 remain as active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Christian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
