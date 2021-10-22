More procured Pfizer, Sputnik V doses reach Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday night received more doses of Pfizer and Sputnik V's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply.
An Air Hong Kong plane carrying 1,014,390 doses of Pfizer landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Cebu and Davao are expected to get 100,620 doses each from this, while Manila will get 813,150 doses.
Shortly after, a Qatar Airways plane delivered 400,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V also in the same terminal in NAIA.
The arrival of more Pfizer jabs came as the Philippines expanded its inoculation efforts on adolescents.
So far, only Pfizer and Moderna have been cleared by local regulators for emergency use on individuals below 18 years of age.
This shipment brought the country's supply of Pfizer doses to 24.34 million, according to Philstar.com's monitoring.
Some 11.68 million doses were supply purchased by the national government, while 12.66 million were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility.
The supply of Sputnik V, meanwhile, is now at 2.09 million doses, all procured by the Duterte administration.
The Philippines began its vaccination program in March, with a goal of getting the shots into the arms of up to 77 million individuals this year.
Latest figures showed there are now 24.87 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine out of the targeted number of the population.
There are now also 28.96 million who have received a first dose, with total doses administered at 53.83 million to date.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
