Headlines
                        
More procured Pfizer, Sputnik V doses reach Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 10:16am

                           

                        

                                                                        
More procured Pfizer, Sputnik V doses reach Philippines
Workers unload the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that arrived on the evening of October 21, 2021
Facebook / Philippine News Agency 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday night received more doses of Pfizer and Sputnik V's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply. 



An Air Hong Kong plane carrying 1,014,390 doses of Pfizer landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay around 10 p.m. on Thursday.



Cebu and Davao are expected to get 100,620 doses each from this, while Manila will get 813,150 doses.



Shortly after, a Qatar Airways plane delivered 400,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V also in the same terminal in NAIA. 



The arrival of more Pfizer jabs came as the Philippines expanded its inoculation efforts on adolescents. 



So far, only Pfizer and Moderna have been cleared by local regulators for emergency use on individuals below 18 years of age. 



This shipment brought the country's supply of Pfizer doses to 24.34 million, according to Philstar.com's monitoring. 



 






 



Some 11.68 million doses were supply purchased by the national government, while 12.66 million were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility. 



The supply of Sputnik V, meanwhile, is now at 2.09 million doses, all procured by the Duterte administration. 



The Philippines began its vaccination program in March, with a goal of getting the shots into the arms of up to 77 million individuals this year. 



Latest figures showed there are now 24.87 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine out of the targeted number of the population. 



There are now also 28.96 million who have received a first dose, with total doses administered at 53.83 million to date. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      SPUTNIK V
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
