More procured Pfizer, Sputnik V doses reach Philippines

Workers unload the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that arrived on the evening of October 21, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday night received more doses of Pfizer and Sputnik V's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply.

An Air Hong Kong plane carrying 1,014,390 doses of Pfizer landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Cebu and Davao are expected to get 100,620 doses each from this, while Manila will get 813,150 doses.

Shortly after, a Qatar Airways plane delivered 400,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V also in the same terminal in NAIA.

The arrival of more Pfizer jabs came as the Philippines expanded its inoculation efforts on adolescents.

So far, only Pfizer and Moderna have been cleared by local regulators for emergency use on individuals below 18 years of age.

This shipment brought the country's supply of Pfizer doses to 24.34 million, according to Philstar.com's monitoring.

Some 11.68 million doses were supply purchased by the national government, while 12.66 million were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility.

The supply of Sputnik V, meanwhile, is now at 2.09 million doses, all procured by the Duterte administration.

The Philippines began its vaccination program in March, with a goal of getting the shots into the arms of up to 77 million individuals this year.

Latest figures showed there are now 24.87 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine out of the targeted number of the population.

There are now also 28.96 million who have received a first dose, with total doses administered at 53.83 million to date.