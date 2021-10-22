More hospitals administer COVID-19 jabs on minors as expanded rollout begins

Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an administers a COVID-19 vaccine on an adolescent during the ceremonial program of the expanded inoculation efforts at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on October 22, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Friday began the expanded COVID-19 vaccination program for adolescents with more hospitals now administering the jabs.

The government opened inoculations for the said age group or those 12 to 17 years old in mid-October, specifically on those with underlying conditions or comorbidities.

It came seven months since the country launched its efforts to vaccinate up to 77 million individuals this year and achieve "population protection."

Eight hospitals in the National Capital Region were picked as initial sites for minors' inoculation.

That figure has since been expanded to add 13 more institutions, according to Dr. Paz Corrales of the Metro Manila Center for Health Development.

Officials were at a ceremonial vaccination program this morning at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in Mandaluyong, one of the additional pilot sites.

Citing vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Corrales added there are now 5,781 minors vaccinated as of October 21.

"We want to give importance to this because this will give way for the safe return of our children to schools," she said in Filipino, "and to reopen the economy faster."

Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an acknowledged that lockdowns have stunted children's growth and have affected their mental health.

He urged more adults and of the eligible population of minors to register for the jabs, as it will "make a better environment for the kids."

The Department of Health has said it is looking to vaccinate an estimated 1.2 million children with comorbidities.

Those joining the pilot run need a consent from their parents, as well as an assent of their own. They would also be monitored for adverse effects following immunization.

Vaccines cleared for emergency use on adolescents by the Food and Drug Administration so far are Pfizer and Moderna.

Select hospitals in the capital region also began vaccination minors on Friday, such as the Opistal ng Maynila Medical Center and Pasay City General Hospital, to name a few.

Of the adult population, government figures showed some 25.10 million have completed their COVID-19 shots, while 29.34 million have received a first dose.