More hospitals administer COVID-19 jabs on minors as expanded rollout begins
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Friday began the expanded COVID-19 vaccination program for adolescents with more hospitals now administering the jabs.
The government opened inoculations for the said age group or those 12 to 17 years old in mid-October, specifically on those with underlying conditions or comorbidities.
It came seven months since the country launched its efforts to vaccinate up to 77 million individuals this year and achieve "population protection."
Eight hospitals in the National Capital Region were picked as initial sites for minors' inoculation.
That figure has since been expanded to add 13 more institutions, according to Dr. Paz Corrales of the Metro Manila Center for Health Development.
Officials were at a ceremonial vaccination program this morning at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in Mandaluyong, one of the additional pilot sites.
Citing vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Corrales added there are now 5,781 minors vaccinated as of October 21.
"We want to give importance to this because this will give way for the safe return of our children to schools," she said in Filipino, "and to reopen the economy faster."
Health Undersecretary Roger Tong-an acknowledged that lockdowns have stunted children's growth and have affected their mental health.
He urged more adults and of the eligible population of minors to register for the jabs, as it will "make a better environment for the kids."
The Department of Health has said it is looking to vaccinate an estimated 1.2 million children with comorbidities.
Those joining the pilot run need a consent from their parents, as well as an assent of their own. They would also be monitored for adverse effects following immunization.
Vaccines cleared for emergency use on adolescents by the Food and Drug Administration so far are Pfizer and Moderna.
Select hospitals in the capital region also began vaccination minors on Friday, such as the Opistal ng Maynila Medical Center and Pasay City General Hospital, to name a few.
Of the adult population, government figures showed some 25.10 million have completed their COVID-19 shots, while 29.34 million have received a first dose.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
