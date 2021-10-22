

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Delta subvariant not yet detected in Philippines , DOH says
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 10:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Delta subvariant not yet detected in Philippines , DOH says
A health worker looks at the lists during vaccination of minors  at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has not detected Delta sublineage reported in Europe in its monitoring of COVID-19 cases in the country, the agency said Friday.



In a statement, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also said that experts are still looking into the potential impact of the Delta AY.4.2. sublineage on transmissibility.





She added that health authorities are monitoring 46 sublineages of the Delta variant, but “the particular Delta sublineage has not yet been detected among the COVID-19 positive samples sequenced in the country.”



Earlier this week, the Britain reported that it was monitoring a subvariant of the AY.4.2 variant, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said that there was no evidence it spreads more easily.



Francois Balloux, professor of computational systems biology at University College London, said AY.4.2 has two spike mutations found in other coronavirus variants and was first sequenced in April 2020.



He added: “AY.4.2 is still fairly low frequency, a 10 percent increase in its transmissibility could have caused only a small number of additional cases,” he added.



Vergeire for her part stressed that while investigation of the AY.4.2. sublineage is ongoing, “COVID-19 cases should be managed similarly as per current protocols.”



“Current evidence also showed that the presence or absence of a variant of interest or concern among cases do not dictate the appropriate clinical management,” she added.



Vergeire called on the public to continue adhering to minimum public health standards to curb transmission and slow down the appearance of mutations of the coronavirus. She also urged Filipinos to get fully vaccinated as protection against severe COVID-19.



The DOH on Monday reported 4,806 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to 2,740,111. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Agence France Presse


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 22, 2021 - 10:15am                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 10:15am                              


                              
The new COVID-19 Delta subvariant has not yet been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health says.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says health authorities are monitoring 46 sublineages of the Delta variant, but “the particular Delta sublineage has not yet been detected among the COVID-19 positive samples sequenced in the country.”



Experts, however, are looking into the potential impact of the Delta AY.4.2. sublineage on transmissibility.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 18, 2021 - 11:47am                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 633 additional cases of the Delta variant.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the additional infections account for 84.63% of the 748 samples tested on October 16.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:24am                              


                              
The DOH reports 411 more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the new Delta variant cases come from 747 samples collected from February to September.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 8:42am                              


                              
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.



DOH says 584 are local cases, 52 returning Filipinos from abroad and four still being verified.



Of the new Delta infections, 13 have died while 624 have been tagged as recovered. — Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:38pm                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.



Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas. 



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bar topnotcher Gibo bids for Senate to revive Miriam legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bar topnotcher Gibo bids for Senate to revive Miriam legacy


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The People’s Reform Party, the political party founded by the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, yesterday declared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte reassures 'nervous' Dela Rosa on ICC investigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte reassures 'nervous' Dela Rosa on ICC investigation


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's why I told Bato...keep quiet there and just...point to me," Duterte said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines protests China vessels&rsquo; provocative acts in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines protests China vessels’ provocative acts in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has filed a new diplomatic protest against China over radio challenges, sounding of sirens and other provocative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson: DOH ambulance equipment overpriced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson: DOH ambulance equipment overpriced


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson scored the Department of Health yet again yesterday, detailing how medical equipment for its ambulances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political spat disrupts budget hearing at Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political spat disrupts budget hearing at Senate


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fallout of a rift within the administration PDP-Laban party threatened to derail a Senate panel hearing on the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Power firms fined over maximum outage breach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Power firms fined over maximum outage breach


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered the Energy Development Corp., Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pope appoints Tagle to preside over French beatification
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pope appoints Tagle to preside over French beatification


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle was appointed by Pope Francis to preside over the beatification ceremony...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo to supporters: Be calm in political discussions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo to supporters: Be calm in political discussions


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday enjoined her supporters to remain calm when engaging in political discussions, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1,300 firms fail to give workers&rsquo; 13th-month pay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1,300 firms fail to give workers’ 13th-month pay


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 1,300 establishments failed to provide their employees with the mandated 13th-month pay, according to the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loren&rsquo;s campaign to focus on pandemic recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loren’s campaign to focus on pandemic recovery


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, who is working on a Senate comeback, vowed to launch a campaign riding on pandemic recovery and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with