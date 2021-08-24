




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH says payment of health workers' allowances being fast tracked
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 2:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH says payment of health workers' allowances being fast tracked
Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021. The STAR/Michael Varcas
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it is fast tracking the release of special risk allowance to health workers after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the agency to settle the frontliners’ delayed benefits.



In a statement, the DOH said it is working with the Department of Budget and Management to “secure funds for the grant of the said benefits.”





Currently, its regional offices are coordinating with local government units as well as public and private hospitals to submit the list of healthcare workers who have yet to receive the benefit.



“I have also given marching orders to concerned offices to comply with the directives of the president on distributing SRA to our healthcare workers within 10 days,” DOH Secretary Francsico Duque III said.



“The SRA should be given to healthcare workers who have yet to receive it. We will ensure that healthcare workers get their benefits in accordance with the law,” he said in Filipino.



Last week, Duterte gave the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management 10 days to pay health workers who have not received their benefits on time, following the threats of medical frontliners to resign over unpaid allowances and poor working conditions.



Soaring COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant are straining Philippines hospitals, which are already battling staff shortages.  



Duque also said the agency is “working double time” to comply with the findings of the Commission on Audit within 60 days or less.



State auditors earlier flagged “various deficiencies” in the DOH’s funds amounting to P67.3 billion, which “contributed to challenges encountered and missed opportunities.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 4.5 million Filipinos were able to open a bank account for the first time with the continued rollout of the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 has stricken two more public officials, as both Sen. Lito Lapid and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates or IDs for the National Capital Region may be issued on September 1, Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz was feted for bringing home the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal and for her "uplifting life story"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila slips 8 notches in safe cities index
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila slips 8 notches in safe cities index


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila tumbled eight notches in a global safe cities index as its ranking slid in almost all indicators, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will work with the National Police Commission to facilitate the resolution of appealed administrative cases and permanently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shortened quarantine for fully vaccinated health workers eyed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shortened quarantine for fully vaccinated health workers eyed


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
If approved, medical workers will be quarantined for only seven days from the current 14 days. They will be tested on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Proposed P5 trillion national budget submitted to Congress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Proposed P5 trillion national budget submitted to Congress


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Budget and Management submitted yesterday to both chambers of Congress the proposed P5.024-trillion national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace to PhilHealth: Reimburse hospitals ASAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to PhilHealth: Reimburse hospitals ASAP


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday admonished the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) for refusing to pay private hospital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinopharm vaccine gets EUA from FDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sinopharm vaccine gets EUA from FDA


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccines donated to the Philippines have been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with