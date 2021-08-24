DOH says payment of health workers' allowances being fast tracked

Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021. The STAR/Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it is fast tracking the release of special risk allowance to health workers after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the agency to settle the frontliners’ delayed benefits.

In a statement, the DOH said it is working with the Department of Budget and Management to “secure funds for the grant of the said benefits.”

Currently, its regional offices are coordinating with local government units as well as public and private hospitals to submit the list of healthcare workers who have yet to receive the benefit.

“I have also given marching orders to concerned offices to comply with the directives of the president on distributing SRA to our healthcare workers within 10 days,” DOH Secretary Francsico Duque III said.

“The SRA should be given to healthcare workers who have yet to receive it. We will ensure that healthcare workers get their benefits in accordance with the law,” he said in Filipino.

Last week, Duterte gave the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management 10 days to pay health workers who have not received their benefits on time, following the threats of medical frontliners to resign over unpaid allowances and poor working conditions.

Soaring COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant are straining Philippines hospitals, which are already battling staff shortages.

Duque also said the agency is “working double time” to comply with the findings of the Commission on Audit within 60 days or less.

State auditors earlier flagged “various deficiencies” in the DOH’s funds amounting to P67.3 billion, which “contributed to challenges encountered and missed opportunities.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico