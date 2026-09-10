DOJ aims to complete review of Quiboloy extradition docs in 2 weeks

Apollo Quiboloy (C), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila on October 23, 2024, over accusation charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is aiming to complete its review of the documents related to the United States’ request to extradite Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy in the next two weeks.

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida said in a press briefing on Thursday, September 10, that the "voluminous" extradition documents are given priority to fulfill the country’s treaty obligations with the US.

“We’re evaluating everything, but definitely we’re giving it the priority it deserves. We have treaty obligations with the United States, we have extradition treaty rules provided by the Supreme Court. Lahat po ito ay dadaan sa tamang proseso,” Vida said.

The Justice Secretary said they hope to complete the evaluation in the next two weeks before filing a petition in court.

“Tinitignan po natin ay matapos po ‘yung evaluation ng Department of Justice within the next two weeks po para maisalang na natin kung ano ang dapat isalang,” he said.

(We are looking to complete the evaluation of the Department of Justice within the next two weeks so we can file what we need to file.)

The US government formally requested Quiboloy’s extradition earlier in August over a 2021 federal indictment in California, where he faces charges of alleged conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of children, substantive sex trafficking, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

Currently, Quiboloy remains detained as he faces qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse cases. He was arrested in September 2024 in Davao City.

The allegations remain pending, and Quiboloy has denied wrongdoing.