11.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Quezon City government continues to inoculate food delivery riders and public transport drivers at the parking area of a mall in Fairview, Quezon City on Aug. 13, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Some 12.88 million out of a total 109.03 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, figures presented by Malacañang on Thursday show.

This is equivalent to 11.81% of the population. Some 16.25 million or 14.9% of Filipinos have received a first dose of the vaccine according to data as of August 18.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque during his regular briefing said the government administered 445,824 shots on Wednesday, falling short of its daily target of 500,000.

A total of 29.13 million shots have been administered since March, Roque said.

The government is racing to fully vaccinate some 50 to 60 million people before the year is out — a downgrade from its previous goal of inoculating some 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity.

To achieve the lower end of their already-adjusted target, officials must fully vaccinate at least 37.12 million more people — triple the number of those it has fully inoculated so far — before yearend. — Bella Perez-Rubio