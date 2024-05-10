^

Headlines

Marcos: No reports of 'destab plot' among active police officers

Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 6:28pm
Marcos: No reports of 'destab plot' among active police officers
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the Change of Command ceremony and retirement honors for Philippine National Police PGen. Rodolfo Azurin
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines —  President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he is not aware of any plans to remove him from office involving active police officials amid allegations of another ouster plot being hatched against his administration. 

In an interview with reporters in General Santos City, the president said that there may be some retired police officials joining the alleged "destabilization plot" against him, but he sees no need to conduct a "loyalty check" among current police personnel.

"Sa ating mga kapulisan at siyempre lalo na sa officer corps, wala naman tayong nakikitang ganun na namumulitika ang mga police (But in the police service, especially the officer corps, we don't see any politicking)," Marcos said.

The president downplayed the need to assess the loyalty of current police personnel, saying that they should just focus on doing their jobs. 

"Ang loyalty check... Hindi ko alam kung ano 'yung loyalty check e. Anong sasabihin mo sa tao, 'Loyal ka ba sa'kin?' Syempre oo ang sagot noon 'di ba, kahit hindi s'ya loyal sayo," Marcos said, adding that the "records" of police personnel will be checked instead. 

(On the loyalty check... I don't know what a loyalty check is. What do you say to the person, 'Are you loyal to me?' Of course the answer will be yes, even if they are not loyal to you.)

"Ang ano ko naman, kahit hindi mo ako binoto, okay lang saakin, basta maging professional ka at gawin mo ang trabaho mo nang tama. Yan lang ang hinihiling ko sa mga pulis at lahat ng armed forces," the president added. 

(Even if you did not vote for me, it's okay as long as you're a professional. Just do your job right. That is the only thing I wish from the police and the armed forces.)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday dared former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to show evidence to back his claim that two senior police officials were planning to remove Marcos from office.

In 2023, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said that he heard of plans to "destabilize" the Marcos administration among retired military officers, but later took back the statement and said his words were "taken out of context."

vuukle comment

MARCOS

PNP

TRILLANES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Aside from former president Rodrigo Duterte, two former police chiefs – Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde –...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap &ndash; Gibo

Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap – Gibo

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Teodoro said if proven true, those involved should be expelled from the Philippines for admittedly violating the Anti-Wiretapping...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman affirms raps vs ex-DBM execs in Pharmally mess

Ombudsman affirms raps vs ex-DBM execs in Pharmally mess

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has affirmed its earlier ruling finding probable cause to file graft cases before the Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
fbtw
Rules tightened for Chinese tourist visas

Rules tightened for Chinese tourist visas

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Starting this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs will implement stricter rules for the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Big-time oil price cut expected on May 14

Big-time oil price cut expected on May 14

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Another big-time oil price rollback is expected during the second week of May.
Headlines
fbtw
Retailers open to voluntary price freeze &ndash; DTI

Retailers open to voluntary price freeze – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Manufacturers and retailers are open to a voluntary price freeze on essential goods amid possible spikes in prices due to...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA warns vs &lsquo;false narratives&rsquo; on Ayungin

DFA warns vs ‘false narratives’ on Ayungin

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has warned the public against false narratives being spread by China to sow discord among...
Headlines
fbtw
Single e-Travel QR code takes off

Single e-Travel QR code takes off

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The e-Travel System will be implemented today at international airports nationwide by the Bureau of Customs and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with