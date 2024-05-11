^

Headlines

Pacquiao eyes Senate comeback

Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Pacquiao eyes Senate comeback
Manny Pacquiao.
Manny Pacquiao FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao wants another shot at being a senator.

The retired boxing icon, who served the Senate for six years before running for president in 2022, yesterday confirmed in an ambush interview by ABS-CBN that he’s joining next year’s senatorial race.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao, who retired from professional boxing in 2021, gave the thumbs-up sign when asked if he’s running under President Marcos’ party – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

“Yes, yes,” said Pacquiao. “Under PFP.”

The sportsman/politician from General Santos City remains a strong, viable candidate in next year’s midterm elections. He placed sixth in a recent survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc. for senatorial candidates.

The former congressman from Sarangani (2010 to 2016) placed sixth in the Pulse Asia survey released last month, behind Rep. Erwin Tulfo, former senator Tito Sotto, former president Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Bong Go and Sen. Pia Cayetano.

Trailing Pacquiao in the survey were Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, Sen. Imee Marcos, former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, broadcaster Ben Tulfo, Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. and Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay.

Pacquiao ran for senator in 2016 and placed seventh with over 16 million votes. In the 2022 presidential elections, the only boxer in history to win world titles in seven weight divisions placed third under the PROMDI banner with 3,663,113 votes behind Marcos (31,629,783) and Leni Robredo (15,035,773).

