‘After narco politics comes POGO-politics?’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday warned against the possible emergence of “POGO-politics” following the recent raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator in Bamban, Tarlac.

In an interview with “Storycon” over One News, Gatchalian revealed that Philippine law enforcement agencies are currently conducting surveillance and monitoring of similar activities in other parts of the country.

“The problem is that our PAOCC only has 40 members in their team. That’s why they have difficulties in monitoring and conducting raids,” he added, referring to the Presidential

Anti-Organized Crime Commission that led the raid in Tarlac.

Hundreds of workers, mostly Chinese, were rescued during the raid at the POGO’s premises at the Baofu compound in Bamban on March 13.

The Senate committee on ways and means, which Gatchalian chairs, is investigating such POGO operations, including the alleged involvement of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Guo denied her involvement in POGO operations during the Senate hearing on May 7. But her evasive answers about her childhood, including where she was born and her education, raised suspicions both from Gatchalian and Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who attended the hearing.

“We’re giving her the benefit of the doubt, so we asked her for the documents to know who she really is,” Gatchalian said in the interview.

Similar to “narcopolitics” experienced in other countries, the senator warned of the emergence of possible “POGO-politics” in the Philippines, noting that the syndicates behind POGO operations have links to people in power.

“Because of their influence, they pay politicians or enforcers or support someone to run for office,” he said in Filipino.