




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
32 Filipinos evacuated as DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan
This picture taken on August 14, 2021 shows a Qatar Airways aircraft taking-off from the airport in Kabul.
AFP/Wakil Kohsar

                     

                        

                           
32 Filipinos evacuated as DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 10:06am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — At least 32 Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.



They are now in Doha, Qatar while waiting for their flights to the Philippines, the DFA said in a statement Monday.





Another group of 19 Filipinos are also scheduled to leave Afghanistan immediately.



According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Menez, less than 130 Filipinos remain in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban.



The DFA has issued Alert Level 4, which means evacuation or mandatory repatriation, for Afghanistan due to the "uncertain security situation in the country."



"The Department and its Foreign Service Posts in the region and beyond are exploring all avenues of cooperation and are closely coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee their immediate and safe passage," the agenecy said in a statement.



The DFA called on all Filipinos in Afghanistan to join the repatriation effort and to immediately contact the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan.



They may also contact OFWHelp:



    
	
  • Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762
    • 
	
  • Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH
    • 
	
  • Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com
    • 




The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.



The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with militants taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital.



Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul and the feared hardline brand of Islamic rule of the Taliban, with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport.



Ghani fled on Sunday as the insurgents encircled Kabul, with the Taliban sealing a nationwide military victory that saw all cities fall to them in just 10 days.



"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Ghani said in a statement posted to Facebook, his first since fleeing.






Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP/Jay Deshmukh and David Fox


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AFGHANISTAN
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
                                                      TALIBAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Research, economic studies&rsquo; undertaken for Sara&rsquo;s 2022 run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Research, economic studies’ undertaken for Sara’s 2022 run


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
A senior ally of President Duterte yesterday said they are in the process of providing an “in-depth research and economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DICT asked: Where is the uniform vax certificate?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DICT asked: Where is the uniform vax certificate?


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology must explain the DICT’s failure to produce...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the latest fatalities of COVID-19 in this province was a 14-day-old infant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ASEAN, EU urged: Reaffirm freedom of navigation in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ASEAN, EU urged: Reaffirm freedom of navigation in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the Philippines assuming the role of European Union-Association of Southeast Asian Nations dialogue coordinator, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 1st Lambda variant case, 182 more Delta&nbsp;cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 1st Lambda variant case, 182 more Delta cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said a 35-year-old female tested positive for the Lambda, a variant of interest first detected in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House Makabayan bloc calls on Comelec to extend voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House Makabayan bloc calls on Comelec to extend voter registration


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives Makabayan bloc on Monday filed a resolution urging the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA sees new cases still rising this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA sees new cases still rising this week


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research expects new infections to continue rising this week, citing as basis the country’s number of new COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NTF asks vaccine makers for faster, larger shipments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NTF asks vaccine makers for faster, larger shipments


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s vaccine negotiating panel is asking manufacturers to speed up deliveries and increase to 25 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion: Vaccinate 70% of citizens to avoid lockdowns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion: Vaccinate 70% of citizens to avoid lockdowns


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local government units now under lockdown were advised yesterday to aim for a high 70 to 80 percent vaccination of their constituents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with