Philippines sees 12,021 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April 10

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 12,021 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,688,040.

This is the highest single-day rise seen since April 10 when the Department of Health reported 12,674 new cases.

The country’s health care utilization rate, which refers to the occupancy of isolation, ward and intensive care unit beds allocated for COVID-19 patients as well as mechanical ventilators, is approaching the moderate risk level, the Department of Health said.

The Department of Interior and Local Government in a statement claimed that there will be no delay in the distribution of cash aid in Metro Manila today.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, national police chief, also ordered personnel of the National Capital Region Police Office deployed at aid distribution sites to guarantee that the activities do not turn into super spreader events.

Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases will no longer be allowed to undergo a shortened quarantine period of seven days, the government's pandemic task force said.

Such individuals will instead be subject to a prior health department memo which requires all those who have come into close contact with confirmed cases and travelers to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

The Philippine National Police is set to strictly enforce the ban on outside exercises amid the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, it said in a statement sent to reporters.