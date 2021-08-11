




































































 




   







   















PNP 'prepared' for possible ECQ extension, urges cops to enforce health protocols at ayuda distribution sites
Photo release shows the PNP's inspection of local police deployment for the ayuda distribution in Corazon Aquino Elementary School, Brgy. Batasan, Quezon City on August 11, 2021.
Release / PNP PIO

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 12:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said it was ready for another enhanced community quarantine extension should the national government decide to extend the strictest quarantine status in Metro Manila. 



Metro Manila was placed under ECQ from August 6 to 20 to curb the spread of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, but the Department of Health said the imposition of the strictest form of quarantine in the National Capital Region could be extended due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.



“Our Metro Manila mayors and the IATF are in the better position to decide on whether or not the ECQ in NCR would be extended,” Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said in a statement sent to reporters.



“We in the PNP are only implementing these decisions as part of the government whose only goal is not to worsen the pandemic in our country by implementing policies that health experts say are effective to protect our countrymen."



According to the DOH, the possible extension will be discussed by the coronavirus task force in the coming days. 



Eleazar also reminded police commanders to also look after the welfare and safety of police personnel, especially if the ECQ is extended. 



“If the ECQ lasts, I also want to remind our police commanders to make sure that our police are safe and in good condition. There must be a rotation in the deployment and complete their protective gear such as face masks and face shields,” Eleazar said.



Metro Manila police told: Ensure ayuda distributions don't lead to super-spreader events



The police chief also ordered personnel of the National Capital Region Police Office deployed at aid distribution sites to guarantee that the activities do not turn into super spreader events.



“Our main instruction to our police is to make sure that this distribution of aid to our countrymen does not become super spreader events. We know that the residents need the help of this ECQ so it will not be far off," Eleazar said in Filipino.



"Our police will come here to ensure that minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols are followed, especially social distancing and the wearing of face masks and face shields," he added.



Eleazar said the cops should be aware of the schedule and system of cash aid distribution in their areas of responsibility.



“We are also in contact with LGU officials because they will take the lead in providing assistance. The role of the police in cash aid distribution is to provide security and ensure that the aid process is smooth, ”he said.



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.67 million coronavirus infections in the country after tallying 8,560 new cases Tuesday afternoon—the sixth straight day of officials reporting more than 8,000 infections. Of the total cases, 79,016 are still classified as active cases. 



It has been 511 days since the first ECQ was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, and the Philippines remains under the world's longest lockdown.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

