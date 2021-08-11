




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
COVID-19 hospital occupancy nearing 'moderate' risk level â treatment czar
A health worker at St. Luke's Hospital in Quezon City gestures in a photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The hospital has said in its social media accounts that both its Quezon City and Taguig City branches can no longer accommodate more COVID-19 patients. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
COVID-19 hospital occupancy nearing 'moderate' risk level — treatment czar

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 3:22pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The continued rise in COVID-19 infections is once again putting pressure on hospitals, with the country’s health care utilization rate approaching the moderate risk level, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



“As the number of cases has been steadily increase, there are new hotspots all over the country,” Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said in an interview with ABS-CBN.



“The total healthcare utilization of the Philippines is almost in the threshold of the moderate risk,” Vega, who also serves as the country’s treatment czar, added.



The healthcare utilization rate refers to the occupancy of isolation, ward and intensive care unit beds allocated for COVID-19 patients as well as mechanical ventilators.



Latest data from the DOH’s tracker showed that the country’s overall bed occupancy rate has reached 58.3%. It is considered at moderate risk if the utilization rate is between 60% and 70%.



Data also showed that 67.7% of the country’s ICU beds dedicated to COVID-19 have been occupied.  



In Metro Manila, which will be under lockdown until August 20, the healthcare utilization is already at moderate risk, Vega said.



“We made the necessary steps for this because we knew very well that the number of intensive care units has to be improved in terms of capacity… If we do not manage them well, it will increase our case fatality rate,” Vega said.



Other hotspots



Aside from Metro Manila, Vega identified Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Pampanga, Bulacan, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Northern Mindanao as “hotspots.”



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 41 areas across the country are placed under heightened alert.



“Even if their case trends are not that high, their health care utilization rate is already more than 70%,” Vergeire said in a separate briefing.



The DOH has been urging hospitals to admit only severe and critical COVID-19 cases as asymptomatic cases or those experiencing mild symptoms can be treated in smaller facilities.



Vega also said hospitals have been asked to come up “with their own innovative ways” of transforming wards or private rooms to units capable of handling severe and critical cases.



The Philippines is battling one of Southeast Asia’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with over 1.6 million cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hong Kong will not recognize COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by local government units in the Philippines, Foreign Affairs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno&rsquo;s future party slams Duterte for &lsquo;politicizing&rsquo; cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno’s future party slams Duterte for ‘politicizing’ cash aid


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The future political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hit President Rodrigo Duterte for “politicizing” the distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases will no longer be allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P9 billion fund anomaly in special risk allowances bared
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P9 billion fund anomaly in special risk allowances bared


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
An administration lawmaker has filed a resolution in the House of Representatives seeking an inquiry into the P9-billion fund...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC working with pandemic task force on vaccinating Bar examinees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC working with pandemic task force on vaccinating Bar examinees


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court is working with the national government’s task force against coronavirus to include Bar applicants...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA calls out DOH for 'deficiencies' in P67-B COVID-19 funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA calls out DOH for 'deficiencies' in P67-B COVID-19 funds


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit made the assessment on the P67.32 billion funding in its 2020 report made public on Wednesday.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House probe on OCTA won&rsquo;t be a witch hunt, lawmakers assure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House probe on OCTA won’t be a witch hunt, lawmakers assure


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers pushing for a congressional inquiry into the OCTA Research Group assured that their proposed probe would not be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo urges pause in politicking after Duterte rant vs unnamed mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo urges pause in politicking after Duterte rant vs unnamed mayor


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo called for a “timeout” on politicking and urged focus on the spike in COVID-19 cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power &mdash; law experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power — law experts


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated ruling on challenges against the executive branch's withdrawal from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with