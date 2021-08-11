




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals
A woman walks inside the Mega Isolation Facility at the CarSiGMA (Carmona-Silang-General Mariano Alvarez) Gymnasium on September 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo

                     

                        

                           
IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 10:58am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases will no longer be allowed to undergo a shortened quarantine period of seven days, the government's pandemic task force said. 



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque in a statement said the protocol that previously allowed fully vaccinated individuals to undergo a shortened quarantine period is temporarily suspended as "part of the continued implementation of proactive measures to slow down the surge in COVID-19 cases and to stop the further spread of the variants." 





In light of the suspension, Roque said, testing and quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated individuals will comply with Department of Health Department Memorandum No. 2020-0512 which requires all those who have come into close contact with confirmed cases and travelers to undergo quarantine for 14 days. 



Close contacts in the same DOH memorandum are defined as being exposed between the two days prior to and 14 days after the beginning of symptoms of the suspected or confirmed case by doing the following: 



    
	
  • face-to-face contact within 1 meter and for at least 15 minutes
    • 
	
  • direct physical contact
    • 
	
  • direct care for a patient without using personal protective equipment
    • 
	
  • other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.
    • 




Close contacts who have been asymptomatic for at least 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 may be released from quarantine. However, if they develop symptoms or test positive for the virus, they will be isolated, admitted to, and treated in an appropriate facility. — Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      TRAVEL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second straight day, new coronavirus cases yesterday breached 12,000, according to the Department of Health.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
It would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether to identify the mayor who was stripped of the authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregnant women now part of jab priority group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregnant women now part of jab priority group


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pregnant women are now part of the priority group for vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The United States authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. has withdrawn his application to become an associate justice of the Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samira Gutoc, who mounted a failed senatorial bid under the opposition slate Otso Diretso in 2019, has joined the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao&rsquo;s PDP-Laban denies claims he is building new national party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao’s PDP-Laban denies claims he is building new national party


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The faction of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao denied claims that he is turning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI defers increases on SRP amid ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI defers increases on SRP amid ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is putting off increases on the suggested retail price of basic goods with Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with