PNP orders strict enforcement of ban on outside exercises
Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is set to strictly enforce the ban on outside exercises amid the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, it said in a statement sent to reporters Wednesday. 



This comes after Metro Manila mayors voted to ban outdoor exercises once more in a resolution issued by the Metro Manila Council earlier Tuesday. 





“The ban on outdoor activities is a decision of our Metro Manila mayors that your PNP must implement for the benefit of all, especially since there are already many confirmed cases of children, including infants, being infected with COVID-19,” said Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief.



“Our country is once again considered 'high-risk' on the issue of COVID-19 so our government should take the appropriate actions so that the situation does not worsen which could have a serious impact on our OFWs who have to leave to work, in the economy of our country and above all the health and safety of all,” he added.



Data from the PNP showed that between Friday — the first day of ECQ in the capital region — and 4 a.m. on Saturday, police apprehended, fined, and warned 20,511 citizens for violations of public health and safety guidelines in the so-called NCR Plus bubble. 



Eleazar also directed police commanders to maximize the information drive on this decision through the PNP’s social media accounts and through the public megaphone or speaker systems installed in some police vehicles. 



Metro Manila was put on ECQ starting August 6 until August 20 in an attempt to curb the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Before this, outdoor exercises were allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



According to the Department of Health, the Philippines' case classification is now at "high-risk" amid the threat of the Delta variant. 



The PNP chief in his statement appealed to Metro Manila residents to abide by this rule and cooperate with authorities. 



"Your PNP calls on some of our compatriots not to get upset and contradict this policy because it is justified amid the continuous increase of COVID-19 cases in our country, especially in Metro Manila," said Eleazar.



“Let us obey this commandment because it is for the salvation of all. If we don’t follow the rules we will definitely last longer in the ECQ. This is just a small sacrifice to prevent the further spread of COVID-19."



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.67 million coronavirus infections in the country after tallying 8,900 new cases Monday afternoon. 



It has been 511 days since the first ECQ was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, and the Philippines remains under the world's longest lockdown.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

