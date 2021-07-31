




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH maintains no community transmission yet of Delta
Marikina residents are seen inside the public market of the city on July 28, 2021. The Department of Health reports an increase in new COVID-19 infections following the detection of the local transmission of its Delta variant.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH maintains no community transmission yet of Delta

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 3:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health maintained Saturday that the spread of the more contagious Delta variant has not yet reached the level of community transmission in the country.



“We need enough evidence to pronounce that there is community transmission,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told state TV.





Vergeire said that the Philippines has only seen local transmission of the Delta variant as people infected with this can still be linked back to each other.



“We will be able to declare that there is community transmission if we are able to provide evidence already that we cannot link these individuals to each other anymore and we see that this variant has spread extensively,” she added partly in Filipino.



The World Health Organization says there is community transmission in a country, area or territory if there are large numbers of cases not linkable to transmission chains, large numbers of cases from sentinel lab surveillance or multiple unrelated clusters in several areas of the country, area or territory.



Health authorities in the Philippines have so far detected 216 cases of the Delta variant, dozens of which are local cases from various regions in the country.



The country also logged its highest number of coronavirus cases in two months on Friday, with the DOH reporting 8,562 new infections, pushing the national total to 1,580,824.



Vergeire said they cannot directly conclude that the Delta variant is driving this rise in cases, but said that it is now “part of the factors that we are now considering when it comes to increasing the number of cases.”



Fears over a possibly explosive surge driven by the Delta variant has prompted calls from experts, business leaders and mayors to impose a lockdown in Metro Manila, which were finally heeded by the government on Friday, when it announced that it will place the capital region under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.



READ: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown



But even under lockdown, Vergeire said that based on forecasts of government experts cases could still increase between 18,000 and 30,000.



“This lockdown is going to help us prepare the system, but it is not going to control the spread,” she said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila will again be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20 amid the threat of the more contagious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Partido Reporma eyes coalition with 1Sambayan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Partido Reporma eyes coalition with 1Sambayan


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Reporma, now led by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, is open to an alliance with opposition group 1Sambayan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines extends travel ban on 10 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends travel ban on 10 countries


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government’s pandemic task force to extend the travel ban on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 7.69% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7.69% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The task force said it hit on July 30 its target of administering 10 million jabs this month, bringing the total number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Transformation is coming&rsquo;: NGO reveals initial road map for Dream Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Transformation is coming’: NGO reveals initial road map for Dream Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Christine Joyce Paras |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 A governance advocate is in the process of building Dream Philippines by organizing convener’s groups and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs over 8,000 coronavirus infections for 2nd day in a row
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs over 8,000 coronavirus infections for 2nd day in a row


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,147 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,5...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Saturday praised Filipino athletes for their achievements in their respective sporting events at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Beyond elections&rsquo;: Economist calls for strengthening institutions, Philippine governance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Beyond elections’: Economist calls for strengthening institutions, Philippine governance


                              

                                                                  By Christine Joyce Paras |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Renowned economist Jesus Estanislao launched Friday his Philippine governance trilogy entitled “Governance of the Philippines:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with