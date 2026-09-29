^

Sports

MPBL: Mindoro books playoff berth; Zamboanga stays alive

Philstar.com
September 29, 2026 | 1:58pm
MPBL: Mindoro books playoff berth; Zamboanga stays alive
Jayjay Caspe delivers for the Mindoro Tamaraws.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Mindoro Tamaraws showed composure under pressure to thwart the Basilan Steel, 77-72, on Monday and barge into the South Division playoffs of the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the jam-packed Calapan City Coliseum in Oriental Mindoro.

Ahead by 16 points, the Tamaraws ground to a halt as the Steel warmed up and bundled 18 points to seize control at 72-70, with 1:58 left.

The Tamaraws, however, refused to get rattled and scored the game's last seven points, four by veteran Bambam Gamalinda, to clinch the seventh seed in the South.

They will tackle the second-ranked Binan Tatak Gel in a best-of-three quarterfinal showdown of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Homegrown Jayjay Caspe tallied 23 points, highlighted by five triples, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals to clinch Best Player honors. 

The 6-foot Caspe, from Puerto Galera town, got support from Gamalinda, with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists; RJ Ramirez, with nine points, four rebounds and two assists; Joseph Sedurifa, with eight points, six rebounds and three assists; and JC Recto, from Pinamalayan town, with five points and seven rebounds.

The Tamaraws are now mentored by four-time NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) champion coach Frankie Lim of San Beda.

Basilan drew 17 points and seven rebounds from Byron Villarias; 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals from Gab Cometa; 11 points and five assists from John Wilson; and 10 points and five assists from Neil Owens.

Zamboanga SiKat asserted its superiority over Imus Yangkee, 86-61, in the first game to forge a knockout game with Basilan for the eighth and last quarterfinal slot in the South,

Improving on their 102-82 thumping of the Yangkees in their first encounter, the Zamboanguenos led by as many as 31 points (62-31) in a display of firepower.

All 15 Zamboanga players scored, led by Brandon Wilson with 12 points plus rebounds; Levi Hernandez, with 10 points plus six rebounds; Joseph Gabayni, with seven points, eight rebounds and two assists; John Arthur Calisay, with seven points and four rebounds; and Robin Rono, with seven points and four assists.

Paeng Are, the MPBL's first One Versus One champion, was named Best Player with 12 assists, three steals, two points and two rebounds.

Zamboanga, with Calisay and Jayson Puray outscoring the entire Imus crew, 13-11 stormed ahead at halftime, 56-31, and never looked back

Imus bowed out of this year's competition, putting to waste Dylan Darbin's 17 points and Ian Pardo's 16.

Pola Mayor Jennifer "Ina Alegre" Cruz, team owner of the Mindoro Tamaraws, and Calapan City Mayor Doy Leachon did the ceremonial toss before the Mindoro-Basilan tussle that lured thousands of spectators in the coliseum inaugurated on September 9. (Pool story)

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mighty Sports celebrate inauguration of courts with exhibition game, charitable efforts

Mighty Sports celebrate inauguration of courts with exhibition game, charitable efforts

5 hours ago
Basketball and charity took center stage as Mighty Sports inaugurated its new courts at AcroCity in Guiguinto, Bulacan. ...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers apologize, warn fans of 'challenges' after Leonard scandal

Clippers apologize, warn fans of 'challenges' after Leonard scandal

5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers apologized to fans and warned of grave challenges ahead after the NBA franchise was hit with...
Sports
fbtw
Bronze starts countdown for LA

Bronze starts countdown for LA

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
The clock said 13.48. Season-best. Bronze. History.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial upbeat on title world hopes with key backer in his corner

Marcial upbeat on title world hopes with key backer in his corner

3 hours ago
Fresh from an emphatic knockout win, Eumir Marcial continues to have high hopes on winning a world title someday especially...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos wants probe on &lsquo;lack of support&rsquo; issue

Marcos wants probe on ‘lack of support’ issue

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos wants an investigation into the alleged lack of financial support for athletes competing in the Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brunson says NBA champion Knicks can't get satisfaction

Brunson says NBA champion Knicks can't get satisfaction

4 hours ago
Jalen Brunson says the reigning champion New York Knicks, coming off their first NBA title since 1973, cannot become complacent...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Uy battles through the night, rain, fear to conquer Spartathlon

History-making Uy battles through the night, rain, fear to conquer Spartathlon

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
For Jennifer Aimee Uy, barely making it was still making it.
Sports
fbtw
Big guns fire again

Big guns fire again

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala blasted, Carlo Paalam counter-punched – and Team Philippines netted a rich harvest on a rain-hit Monday in...
Sports
fbtw
Eala&rsquo;s bid on, fans left off

Eala’s bid on, fans left off

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Rain stole Alex Eala’s Center Court debut.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with