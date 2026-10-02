Polish president to make first-ever visit to PH

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki speaks during a press conference following a session of the parliament, where the Polish Minister of Foreign Afairs presented the main points of the Polish government's foreign policy in Warsaw on February 26, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will host Polish President Karol Nawrocki for a state visit from October 5 to 8, the first visit to the Philippines by a Polish head of state, as Manila moves to deepen its ties with Warsaw.

The visit is "expected to open more opportunities for cooperation" in a wide range of interests, including defense and security, trade and investment, and agriculture, among others, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Friday, October 2.

Marcos and Nawrocki are also expected to discuss regional and international issues of common interest, the PCO said.

The visit comes after two rounds of high-level talks between the two countries this year: the first meeting of the Philippines-Poland Defense Cooperation Committee in Warsaw in July, and the 7th Philippines-Poland Political Consultations in Manila in September.

25,000 Filipinos in Poland

The Philippines and Poland established diplomatic relations on September 22, 1973.

According to the PCO, ties have grown over the past decade, with Poland becoming an important economic partner of the Philippines. In 2025, Poland ranked as the country's 28th largest trading partner.

Poland is also home to an estimated 25,000 Filipinos.

In July, Poland signed on to the ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), along with Lithuania, Romania, and Sweden.

The four countries acceded to the treaty during its 50th anniversary commemoration in Manila, held under the Philippines' chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).