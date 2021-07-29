




































































 




   

   









Philippines detects 97 more Delta variant cases, total at 216
In this July 29, 2021 photo, members of the Manila Police District assist individuals waiting in line for their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.
Philippines detects 97 more Delta variant cases, total at 216

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 3:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Thursday reported 97 new cases of the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 to push the country's total to 216. 



The Department of Health said 88 of the additional infections are local cases, six are returning Filipinos from overseas and three still up for verification. 





Authorities added that 94 cases have already been tagged as recovered. The number of fatalities, however, is still unclear. 



DOH this morning said deaths from the variant have climbed to five, but its release by afternoon put the toll still at three.



It was also not mentioned how many cases are still active, but the count earlier today was at 16. 



The Philippines last week confirmed there is now local transmission of the Delta variant. That has since stirred calls among experts for a two-week lockdown in the capital region. 



Of the new cases, Central Visayas had the highest at 32, Metro Manila with 25, and Eastern Visayas with 10.



The health agency added that the six ROFs are crew members of vessels coming from Indonesia. 



Two were seafarers of the MT Clyde and barge Claudia, docked in Albay, and four from the MV Vega. 



Apart from Delta cases, the country also tallied 127 infections from the Beta, or the variant first detected in South Africa. 



There were 83 cases of the Alpha as well, or that first seen in the United Kingdom. DOH added it detected 22 of the P.3, or the homegrown variant that has since been downgraded to "alerts under monitoring."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 26, 2021 - 3:05pm                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 3:05pm                              


                              
The Quezon City government confirms a case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the city.



The 34-year-old OFW from Saudi Arabia, a resident of the city, arrived in the country on June 24 and has been on strict home quarantine since Sunday evening.



The QC government was careful to mention the man "is not considered [the] first case in QC, since [this wasn't] local transmission." — Philstar.com/Franco Luna

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 25, 2021 - 5:11pm                              


                              
The Philippines reports 55 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



This brings the total count to 119. Of the new infections, 37 are local cases and 17 are returning Filipinos from overseas.



DOH says 14 of the local cases are from Calabarzon, eight from Northern Mindanao, while six had indicated address in Metro Manila, six in Central Luzon, two from Davao Region and one from Ilocos Region.  — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 12:46pm                              


                              
Health officials report 17 more Delta variant cases detected, including 12 local cases.



Eleven Alpha variant cases and 13 Beta variant cases also sequenced.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:21pm                              


                              
The Department of Health detects two new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines.



They are OFWs with travel history from Saudi Arabia who returned to the Philippines on May 29, and have since recovered.



Health authorities also report 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, 119 of the Beta, and 3 of the Theta. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 10:40am                              


                              
Australia's largest city Sydney is on a two-week lockdown to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lift restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.



Britain's health minister meanwhile resigns after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
