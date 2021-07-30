Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will again be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20 amid the threat of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, Malacañang announced Friday.

Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s pandemic task force to place the capital region under the strictest quarantine regime to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

“Masakit na desisyon po ito dahil alam nating mahirap ang ECQ, pero kinakailangan gawin po ito para maiwasan ‘yong kakulangan ng ating mga ICU beds at iba pang hospital requirements kung lolobo po talaga ang kaso dahil po sa Delta variant,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

(This is a difficult decision because we know that ECQ is hard, but we need to do this to avoid a shortage in ICU beds and other hospital requirements if there will be a surge due to the Delta variant.)

Before Metro Manila shifts to ECQ, it will be under a stricter General Community Quarantine from July 30 to August 5, when all dining services and religious gatherings will be banned.

President Duterte in his State of the Nation Address on Monday said that a lockdown similar to that imposed in early 2020 was possible in the face of the threat of the Delta variant.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.