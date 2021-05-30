Residents pictured at Marikina Sports Center during the continuation of vaccination program on May 25, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines sees 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths
(Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 7,058 more coronavirus cases along with 139 additional fatalities.
The development marks the third straight day of officials tallying over 7,000 additional cases, and the fifth consecutive day of more than 100 deaths.
As it stands, the country's total count of cases stood at 1,223,627. Four laboratories did not turn in screening results, according to the Department of Health.
- Active cases: 53,757 or 4.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,852, bringing the number to 1,149,010
- Deaths: 139, or now 20,860 in total
What's new today?
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said over 5 million doses of COVID-19 jabs have been administered as May comes to a close. Some 1,189,353 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated.
- The Philippines is expecting an additional 50,000 Sputnik V doses today, after the initial 15,000 arrived early this month. DOH said the new supply will go to populous areas seeing a surge in cases.
- Over 50,000 cops and fire protection personnel could be deploy for additional support and security to the country's vaccine rollout, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended