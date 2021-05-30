Philippines sees 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 7,058 more coronavirus cases along with 139 additional fatalities.

The development marks the third straight day of officials tallying over 7,000 additional cases, and the fifth consecutive day of more than 100 deaths.

As it stands, the country's total count of cases stood at 1,223,627. Four laboratories did not turn in screening results, according to the Department of Health.

Active cases: 53,757 or 4.4% of the total



Recoveries: 6,852, bringing the number to 1,149,010



Deaths: 139, or now 20,860 in total

What's new today?