Philippines reaches 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered â€” official
San Juan City residents queue for their COVID-19 shots at the Filoil Arena on May 24, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Sunday said the Philippines has administered over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as May nears its end.



Galvez touted over radio dzMM the said figure that came nearly three months since the much-needed inoculation efforts in the country began. 





That would be 5,120,023 doses given with 1,189,353 Filipinos complete with shots, against May 25's 4,495,375 doses and 1,029,061 fully vaccinated individuals. 



"We'd like to congratulate our mayors in the National Capital Region and other mayors throughout the country for a job well done as we breached the five million mark," Galvez said in Filipino. 



The Duterte administration has set a goal of inoculating 50 to 70 million this year, but it has faced criticism along the way to speed up the efforts. 



Galvez made no mention of the average daily administered doses, but the figure was at 145,243 on May 25, the last time government reported the vaccine statistics. 



On those in priority groups, he said 1.4 million or 93.33% of health workers have been vaccinated, 1,368,836 or 13.38% of senior citizens, and 1,150,196 or 22.7% of those with comorbidities. 



The vaccines that have been administered in the country's inoculation drive are: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer. 



By June, Galvez touted an estimated 10 million doses arriving in the Philippines from various manufacturers. 



This would include donations from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, or 2.3 million Pfizer and 2 million AstraZeneca doses. 



Another million doses of Sinovac will be delivered by June 6, while the country's first supply of Moderna at 250,000 doses has a set date of June 21, per Galvez.



The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.



The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 



"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.



Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.



Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.



“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 5, 2021 - 9:51am                              


                              
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.



"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm                              


                              
