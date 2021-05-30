




































































 




   







   















'Dante' intensifies, now moving westward â€” PAGASA
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression "Dante" which intensified on the morning of May 30, 2021.
'Dante' intensifies, now moving westward — PAGASA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 12:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Dante" intensified and shifted to a westward direction on Sunday morning, state weather forecasters said in an update. 



PAGASA in its 11 a.m. bulletin said the weather disturbance now packs 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 70 kph. 





Dante was last seen at 820 km east of Mindanao. It now moves westward at a speed of 25 kph, coming from a west northwestward direction early this morning. 



No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised so far. But the agency said Caraga and Davao region will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains in the next 24 hours. 



It added that Dante, the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, has an "increasing likelihood" to reach tropical storm category by Monday morning. 



"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," the agency said. "Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels."



The new weather disturbance is seen to gradually continue moving northwestward until Tuesday evening, before it turns northwestward for the rest of its forecast period.



PAGASA has advised that the public and local disaster officials take the necessary measures with the said development. It said those in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards follow evacuation and other instruction from local governments. 





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 30, 2021 - 12:14pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on "Dante," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility this year. —  Main photo from RAMMB

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 30, 2021 - 12:14pm                              


                              
Tropical Depression Dante intensifies and accelerates as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.



State weather bureau PAGASA says there is an increasing likelihood that Dante will strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday morning.



At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the weather disturbance was located 620 kilometers east of Mindanao with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
