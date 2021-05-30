'Dante' intensifies, now moving westward â€” PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Dante" intensified and shifted to a westward direction on Sunday morning, state weather forecasters said in an update.

PAGASA in its 11 a.m. bulletin said the weather disturbance now packs 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Dante was last seen at 820 km east of Mindanao. It now moves westward at a speed of 25 kph, coming from a west northwestward direction early this morning.

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised so far. But the agency said Caraga and Davao region will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

It added that Dante, the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, has an "increasing likelihood" to reach tropical storm category by Monday morning.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," the agency said. "Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels."

The new weather disturbance is seen to gradually continue moving northwestward until Tuesday evening, before it turns northwestward for the rest of its forecast period.

PAGASA has advised that the public and local disaster officials take the necessary measures with the said development. It said those in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards follow evacuation and other instruction from local governments.