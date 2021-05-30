




































































 




   







   















New tropical depression 'Dante' enters Philippines
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression 'Dante' which PAGASA said entered the country's jurisdiction early morning of May 30, 2021. 
New tropical depression 'Dante' enters Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 9:31am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said a new tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility



The agency in its 9 a.m. bulletin said "Dante" entered the country's jurisdiction early this morning and was last seen at 1,000 kilometers east of Mindanao. 



It currently has 45 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 55 kph. Dante is moving at a speed of 15 kph in a west northwestward direction. 



PAGASA said Dante could reach tropical storm category by Monday afternoon. In the next 24 hours, it could also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Region. 



"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," the agency said. "Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels."



No tropical cyclone wind signals are raised yet, but Dante further shifting at a westward direction could see some areas in the eastern portion under the said signals. 



This new weather disturbance is seen to keep moving west northwestward until Sunday before gradually accelerating northwestward until Tuesday, June 1. 



PAGASA has advised that the public and local disaster officials take the necessary measures with the said development. It said those in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards follow evacuation and other instruction from local governments. 



Dante is the second tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this May, and the fourth for the country this 2021. 





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARAGA
                                                      DAVAO REGION
                                                      PAGASA
