No casualties, injuries reported from fire in Philippine General Hospital â€” spokesperson

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:39 a.m.) — A Philippine General Hospital official on Sunday said no casualties or injures were reported from the fire that hit a part of the facility early this morning.

Dr. Jonas del Rosario told Philstar.com that the fire began at the third floor of the PGH's central block, or in its operating rooms' sterilization area.

The incident reached second alarm status and was declared fire out by 5:41 a.m. Photos on social media have since surfaced, showing patients being evacuated.

Del Rosario said the area where it started had no patients, but those on other floors had to be evacuated due to the smoke.

"It was a hassle because we have to move patients," Del Rosario said. "All of the patients in the pay hospital have to be removed from their rooms just to make sure of their safety."

He added that PGH had to transfer 12 infants to the San Lazaro Hospital, while five other private patients were sent to different facilities.

The PGH is among the largest COVID-19 referral hospitals. In its May 15 report, it said 151 confirmed patients were admitted.

Del Rosario said these patients had to be evacuated and are currently staying in the emergency room of the hospital's OB department.

As for its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, he said none were affected as it was stored in their pharmacy area.

Over DZBB, Del Rosario said the PGH's emergency room will be closed in the meantime and hospital admissions are on a halt too as a result of the fire.

The Philippine Red Cross said two of its fire trucks and six ambulances were sent to the PGH to assist. It also assisted in transferring patients to PGH's new ER building, and another to the Manila Doctors' Hospital.

Officials have yet to put an estimate on the cost of damage from the fire.

Call for donations

Donation drives have since begun for those affected. The UP System in a social media post said food and in-kind assistance can be sent to respective contact persons.

Cash donations can also be paid directly to its cashier-on-duty Ms. Rose Acabado (02-8554-0440 local 2016) for official receipts.

Online cash donations, meanwhile, can be transferred to PGH's Development Bank of the Philippines account.

Account Name: UPM-PGH Trust Liability Fund

Account No. 00-0-05028-410-8.

UP's office of the student regent has started its call for donations as well. In a post, it said water, face masks and food are needed.

It added that PGH is also appealing for linen sheets, industrial fans and oxygen tanks.

#PGHNeedsHelp!



Around 1AM today, May 16, PGH caught fire. To immediately aid the affected, the UP Office of the Student Regent and Tulong Kabataan will provide the following:



A. Water

B. Face Masks

C. Food



We are also accepting donations in kind and cash.#PGHFire#ReliefPH pic.twitter.com/i8RRuDAf8V — UP Office of the Student Regent (@uposr) May 15, 2021

Vice President Leni Robredo also took to Twitter at 3 a.m. to call for help.

"Appealing to anyone with big, industrial fans who would be willing to lend them," she wrote on the social media platform. "PGH urgently needs them to dissipate the smoke that enveloped the hospital due to the fire."