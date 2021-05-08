#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
British-Filipino nurse awarded in UK for work amid COVID-19 crisis
Photo shows Ariel Lanada, a nurse at Oxford University Hospitals who is the joint winner of the Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Nurse of the Year at the National BAME Health and Care Awards. 
Oxford University Hospitals Twitter account

British-Filipino nurse awarded in UK for work amid COVID-19 crisis

(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — A British-Filipino nurse on Thursday received a national award in the United Kingdom for his "instrumental" work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ariel Lanada, a nurse at Oxford University Hospitals, is the joint winner of the Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Nurse of the Year at the National BAME Health and Care Awards. 

"[Lanada] has been instrumental in supporting his colleagues and the Filipino community in Oxfordshire through what has been an extremely difficult period," a press release from the Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) reads. 

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award," Lanada is quoted as saying in the press release. "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be able to support my colleagues and the Filipino community." 

A report from the BBC published Friday notes that there are around 3,000 Filipinos working in Oxfordshire county, 500 of whom work at OUH. Most of them are nurses.

The same report notes that Lanada organizes hot meals for National Health Service workers in Oxford, an activity he also frequently documents on his social media accounts. 

"I am dedicating this award to all my fellow nurses and Healthcare colleagues throughout the world," Lanada said on Twitter Friday night. 

Per its website, the National BAME Health and Care Awards "recognise and celebrate the achievements of BAME staff and support networks from across the health and care fields in making significant improvements in career development support for BAME staff." 

FILIPINO NURSES UK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
19 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea &lsquo;possession&rsquo;
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea ‘possession’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
With a verbal square-off with President Duterte now out of the question following the latter’s change of heart, retired...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
After the 10th day, inbound travelers will be endorsed to their respective local governments to complete the mandatory 14-day...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The AstraZeneca vaccine can again be used for those below 60 years old, the Department of Health announced yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Officials brainstorm to achieve herd immunity by yearend
Officials brainstorm to achieve herd immunity by yearend
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
To achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by yearend, the government needs P110 billion to procure more vaccines until 2022,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Minors, elderly allowed to leave homes for national ID registration
Minors, elderly allowed to leave homes for national ID registration
14 hours ago
Minors aged 15 to 17 will be allowed to go out of their houses, but only to register for the Philippine Identification System,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine exports, imports bounce back in March
Philippine exports, imports bounce back in March
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The country’s trade of goods jumped in March from February, with both imports and exports posting significant upticks...
Headlines
fbfb
Bayanihan 3 bill includes P54 billion for retired soldiers
Bayanihan 3 bill includes P54 billion for retired soldiers
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The proposed Bayanihan 3 law in the House of Representatives, meant to provide cash aid or ayuda for all Filipinos, will include...
Headlines
fbfb
Electricity rates up this month
Electricity rates up this month
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Rates of Manila Electric Co. slightly rose this month due to higher generation and transmission charges, and as it completed...
Headlines
fbfb
Bill on disease control center pushed
By Paolo Romero | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
There is a need to create a government agency that will assume the responsibility of protecting the lives of millions of Filipinos by monitoring, tracking, responding to and mitigating outbreaks of infectious diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with