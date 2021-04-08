#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Journalists call on newsrooms to protect staff as more media workers contract COVID-19
Activist groups marched from University of the Philippines Diliman to the Commision on Human Rights on June 4, 2020 to protest the passage of the "Anti-Terrorism Act."
Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

Journalists call on newsrooms to protect staff as more media workers contract COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines is calling on media companies to protect their employees as it counts at least 58 media workers contracting COVID-19 and two cameramen dying due to the disease.

The count is likely lower than the actual number of media workers who have contracted COVID-19, partly because of a stigma surrounding it. Many of the bigger media companies have instituted policies like remote work and provide testing for field teams, but policies differ across newsrooms. 

"Although media workers are considered essential workers during the quarantine, the lack of support and assistance for them suggests they are not seen as that important after all," the union said Thursday in a statement.

The union urged media companies to provide their employees with free swab testing, hazard pay and health insurance.

It also said that those who end up getting infected with COVID-19 should be given emergency cash assistance, access to quality healthcare and psychosocial support.

It added that those willing to get vaccinated must be given access to safe and effective shots.

"Our friends, colleagues and families are not just ‘maliit na bagay’ (small things)," the union said, referencing President Rodrigo Duterte, who used the phrase to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected nearly 820,000 and taken some 14,000 lives in the Philippines.

The union also slammed the Duterte administration’s “failed” and “inefficient” response to the pandemic, scoring its supposed snubbing of calls for a scientific approach in battling the spread of the coronavirus.

Tough times face the media during the pandemic as many newsrooms, especially those in the provinces, struggle to stay financially afloat while still striving to deliver the news to the public. — Xave Gregorio

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Where is Uncle Sam now?' Roque twits US, a top COVAX funder
'Where is Uncle Sam now?' Roque twits US, a top COVAX funder
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
"Have we gotten a single vial of vaccine from the Americans? The answer is No," Roque claimed, despite the US being a top...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
play
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
9 hours ago
"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
No plan of permanent presence? Move ships out of West Philippine Sea, Locsin tells China
No plan of permanent presence? Move ships out of West Philippine Sea, Locsin tells China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
"Then tell them to move out. All of them. If they're really fishing the fish are all gone; they're just fouling the water...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA gives hospital compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin
FDA gives hospital compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The move comes amid growing discussions over the use of Ivermectin as a potential treatment for or prophylactic against ...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines temporarily stops giving AstraZeneca shots to those under 60
Philippines temporarily stops giving AstraZeneca shots to those under 60
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is temporarily stopping administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines to those under 60 after the European...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 828,366 with 9,216 new infections
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 828,366 with 9,216 new infections
36 minutes ago
The Philippines on Thursday recorded 9,216 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 82...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs told: Practice 'transparency with responsibility' when posting SAP beneficiaries
LGUs told: Practice 'transparency with responsibility' when posting SAP beneficiaries
1 hour ago
"Local government units must determine the types of personal data that they will disclose, particularly when the original...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH redeploys doctors, nurses from other regions to Metro Manila hospitals
DOH redeploys doctors, nurses from other regions to Metro Manila hospitals
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a release Thursday, the DOH said 136 doctors and nurses from other regions will be assigned in the capital region to provide...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vaccines, investments keeping Duterte mum on ships in Julian Felipe Reef &mdash; fisherfolk
Chinese vaccines, investments keeping Duterte mum on ships in Julian Felipe Reef — fisherfolk
1 hour ago
“China’s vaccine diplomacy and economic investments seem to clamp a gag order on President Duterte about the sea...
Headlines
fbfb
Transport groups call for temporary suspension of anti-colorum campaign
Transport groups call for temporary suspension of anti-colorum campaign
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Arrests on colorum drivers are among the more polarizing campaigns under an enhanced community quarantine that has significantly...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with