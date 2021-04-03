Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines at 165,715 as DOH logs 12,576 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:25 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,576 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 784,043.

Today's new cases are the second-highest ever recorded since the start of the pandemic. They are surpassed only by yesterday's 15,310 new infections.

However, active cases soared to new heights today. There are now enough COVID-19 patients to fill up the Philippine Arena — the world's largest indoor arena — more than three times.

Deaths crossed the 100-mark for the second time in four days. DOH said the high number of fatalities reported today was due to "the data reconciliation process with both the Philippine Statistics Authority and our local Epidemiology Surveillance Units (ESUs)."

The Department of Health said it will fast-track the delivery and set up of modular tents in eight hospitals across Metro Manila with the help of the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund.

This comes as senators are urging the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to swiftly amend its policy on hospital tent coverage following reports that patients were paying P1,000 per hour because the state-run agency would not cover their temporary stay. PhilHealth on Friday night said it is currently reviewing its policies and will launch a probe into allegations of overcharging at hospital tents.

After 117 of its employees contracted COVID-19, the Philippine Orthopedic Center announced that it would be temporarily closing its outpatient department and halting elective surgeries. It also appealed to the public to donate masks as its staff practices double-masking in an effort to curb the high rate of virus transmission.

Travelers from the Philippines will no longer be allowed to enter the United Kingdom starting April 9, 11:00 a.m., British envoy to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said Friday night. Pruce said only British nationals, Irish nationals, or third-country nationals, including Filipinos, with residence rights in the UK will be exempt from the ban and will have to undergo hotel quarantine upon arrival.