Contact tracing czar Magalong tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Indeed, this news came out as a devastating blow for me and my family," Magalong said in a Facebook post of his diagnosis. "The seriousness of this pandemic is something that we should not take for granted."

He did not say whether he was experiencing symptoms, but assured that contact tracing efforts are underway to identify those he came in close contact with.

He also said that he is still monitoring Baguio City's situation and is coordinating with proper authorities while he has COVID-19.

Magalong last appeared Tuesday through Zoom in a congressional inquiry on the government's pandemic response where he revealed that contact tracing in the country has "largely deteriorated" in the past four weeks.

He earlier offered to resign from his post as contact tracing czar after figuring in a celebrity party where guests visibly disregarded health protocols, but stayed on with Malacañang saying that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted him to continue with his work. — Xave Gregorio