As COVID-19 cases reach new high, DOH tells public to stay home, suspend travel
Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

As COVID-19 cases reach new high, DOH tells public to stay home, suspend travel

(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 10:20pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated at 10:40 p.m.) — Without declaring a wide lockdown, the Department of Health urged the public to remain in their homes and skip any non-essential travel in an announcement Saturday night, March 20, 2021.

This was the government's first policy response on the second straight day of record-breaking COVID-19 detections. Earlier today, it tallied 7,999 new coronavirus cases, increasing from the previous day's count of 7,103.

In its newest issuance, the DOH also reiterated its previous policy to wear facemasks at home except when alone and observe preventive measures such as social distancing "at all times and in all settings."

Metro Manila—which has the most COVID-19 incidents—remains under a general community quarantine status allowing most establishments including restaurants and malls to remain open. Limited lockdowns are instead implemented in areas with a disproportionate number of cases and are at more risk of contagion.

Also in the DOH guidance

For households to make sure there is fresh air circulation. Windows must be opened and electric fans utilized to keep the air flowing. This implies that the use of air conditioning and staying in spaces without proper ventilation are considered of higher risk.

To seek immediate consultation. Those who exhibit symptoms such as dry cough, difficulty breathing, fever or loss of sense of smell and taste must reach out to their barangays' emergency response teams.

To refer to isolation facilities. Individuals with mild symptoms can be accommodated in quarantine centers by local government units. "Let us help free up space in hospitals for those who must need it," the guidance reads.

The big picture

  • Reports reaching Philstar.com suggest that many of those who newly tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week were not contacted by local health representatives for days.
     
  • Despite health authorities' confidence that hospital capacity has been scaled up, LGUs and hospitals report that they are no longer able to admit new patients and even those with milder cases of COVID-19. Several intensive care units have reached full capacity.
     
  • Nurses decry being victims of the Duterte administration's "inefficient and mismanaged" pandemic response. They also renewed calls for Health Secretary Francisco Duque to resign.
     
  • Repeating recommendations made last year, health workers demand for mass virus testing, aggressive contact tracing and improved quarantine services.

