With 7,999 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines again tops record for highest daily rise
Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 7,999 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 656,056.

  • Active cases: 80,642 or 12.3% of the total
  • Recoveries: 597, pushing total to 562,484
  • Deaths: 30, bringing total to 12,930

What's new today?

  • This is the highest daily rise in cases seen in the country since the onset of the pandemic, breaking a record set only yesterday when the Department of health logged 7,103 new infections. 

— with a report from Xave Gregorio

