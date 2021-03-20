Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
With 7,999 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines again tops record for highest daily rise
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 7,999 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 656,056.
- Active cases: 80,642 or 12.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 597, pushing total to 562,484
- Deaths: 30, bringing total to 12,930
What's new today?
- This is the highest daily rise in cases seen in the country since the onset of the pandemic, breaking a record set only yesterday when the Department of health logged 7,103 new infections.
- Health authorities announced Saturday that they detected 114 new cases of three different coronavirus variants, including two that are considered variants of concern.
- Johnny Chan, the chairman of Bellevue Hotels and Resorts, is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while his wife, Debbie, has died after exposure to the disease, their family said in a statement.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs in its bulletin said 19 more Filipinos contracted COVID-19 overseas and another two died. This brings the caseload and death toll among overseas Filipinos to 15,967 and 1047, respectively.
- The country's Food and Drug Administration on Friday clarified that Chinese-state run Sinopharm has not yet "officially" applied for the emergency use authorization of its vaccine.
- The Philippine National Police on Saturday marked the 35th COVID-19 fatality among its ranks, a police colonel assigned in Metro Manila who passed last March 18 at V. Luna Medical Center, Quezon City. The PNP has so far recorded 12,898 cases of the virus.
— with a report from Xave Gregorio
