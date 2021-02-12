#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Govât further eases restrictions on religious gatherings in GCQ areas
Thousands of devotees flock Quiapo in the city of Manila to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
K R De Asis/Manila Public Information Office

Gov’t further eases restrictions on religious gatherings in GCQ areas

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine would be allowed at 50% capacity beginning Monday, Malacañang announced.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, which leads the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, has decided to further ease restrictions on religious gatherings in areas under GCQ.

Currently, places of worship in areas under GCQ are allowed to hold gatherings at 30% capacity.

“We see that our attack rate is not increasing and our hospitals and healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed,” Roque said, explaining the task force’s decision to further ease restrictions on religious gatherings.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batangas, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City are all under GCQ, while the rest of the country is under the less restrictive modified GCQ where places of worship can also accept faithful at half of its capacity.

The government decided to ease restrictions amid the lingering threat of new coronavirus variants, some of which, including the B.1.1.7 variant which has already been detected in the country, are feared to be more infectious.

Other variants of concern have not been detected in the country, the Department of Health said.

The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia following Indonesia, with over 540,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana to US: We want to keep VFA
Lorenzana to US: We want to keep VFA
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday said that military and defense officials are keen on continuing the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte suspends vehicle inspection scheme
Duterte suspends vehicle inspection scheme
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Amid mounting complaints, President Duterte ordered the Land Transportation Office to suspend the mandatory conduct of the...
Headlines
fbfb
House rejects anew ABS-CBN franchise application
House rejects anew ABS-CBN franchise application
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The House leadership has rejected the renewed bid to grant a franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN under the Duterte admi...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: China's vaccine donation to military has no bearing on West Philippine Sea issue
Palace: China's vaccine donation to military has no bearing on West Philippine Sea issue
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 22 hours ago
Malacañang on Thursday downplayed fears that it might be compromising the country's position on the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s rant against the Lopezes and their TV network ABS-CBN, House Speaker Lord Allan...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UP Diliman student council urges Lorenzana to restore DND pact with university
UP Diliman student council urges Lorenzana to restore DND pact with university
1 hour ago
The University of the Philippines Diliman student council called on Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to restore the agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov&rsquo;t allows cinemas, museums to reopen in areas under GCQ
Gov’t allows cinemas, museums to reopen in areas under GCQ
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Residents living under general community quarantine will soon be allowed to see the big screen again as the government has...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator urges gov't to step up response to teen pregnancy surge
Senator urges gov't to step up response to teen pregnancy surge
3 hours ago
Sen. Win Gatchalian is calling for a more aggressive government response to the surge in teen pregnancies, sounding the alarm...
Headlines
fbfb
Before arrival of new variant, most Pinoys believed worst of pandemic was over &mdash; SWS
Before arrival of new variant, most Pinoys believed worst of pandemic was over — SWS
4 hours ago
A newly-released poll showed that most Filipinos believed that the worst of the pandemic was over around two months before...
Headlines
fbfb
'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away
'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away
4 hours ago
Televangelist and "Ang Dating Daan" preacher Eliseo “Brother Eli” Soriano has passed away. He was 73.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with