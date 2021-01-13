#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
Travelers queuing for flight check-in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in August 2020.
Release/DFA

Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 8:13pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:19 p.m.) — Health authorities on Wednesday said the new variant of the coronavirus, believed to be more infectious, has reached the country from a Filipino who returned from the Middle East.

The health department said samples from a male Filipino who came from the United Arab Emirates yielded a positive result of the B.1.17. SARS-CoV-2

He left for Dubai on December 27 and arrived back in Manila on January 7, through the Emirates flight no. EK 332.

The Duterte administration had imposed travel restrictions from countries with confirmed cases of the new variant, but as of January 13, the UAE was not included in its list of over 30 nations.

By December 29, the UAE newspaper Gulf Times had reported that authorities over there had confirmed "a few cases" of the variant which was first detected in the United Kingdom and has since spread to other countries.

DOH said it now has the couple's flight details to trace other passengers, but it has also told those in the said flight to seek help from their local community response teams or BHERT.

Officials added that the patient, who is a resident of Quezon City, was swabbed and quarantined at a hotel when he arrived.

Results of the test were found out a day later and he was referred to a quarantine facility in QC, while his samples were sent to the Philippine Genome Center for whole genome sequencing.

He had apparently traveled with his female partner who has tested negative, but remains under quarantine and monitoring.

They were said to have had no exposure to a COVID-19 patient before they left for Dubai and also had not traveled outside QC.

"Immediate contact tracing was done in close coordination with the QC government, and the initially identified contacts are asymptomatic and current under strict home quarantine," the DOH said.

The agency has vowed to intensify its weekly genomic biosurveillance on incoming passengers, infections at home, those who were re-infected and those with reported clustering of cases.

It added that it has sought the interior department's help for more contact tracers, including a separate one for possible cases of the new variant.

Despite the detection of the B117, there is no expected change in protocols in the country's fight against the pandemic, as said by a senior health official earlier today.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire sought to explain that the mode of transmission remains through droplets, and there would only be stricter monitoring of public's compliance to health standards.

Vergeire was also recently tapped to lead a new technical working group formed by the coronavirus task force to monitor and identify new variants of the COVID-19.

As of January 13, entry of foreign travelers to the country are still restricted to those coming from the following areas:

  • Australia 
  • Austria
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong SAR
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Lebanon
  • Luxembourg
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • People's Republic of China
  • Portugal
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • The Netherlands
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make his weekly address Wednesday night and the public would await what he would say on tonight's developments.

COVID-19 VARIANT DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati hotel unaware of multiple guests in Dacera’s room in reply to DOT
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
The hotel in Makati City implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Friday responded to the show cause...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese nationals who took unauthorized vaccine can be deported — Gordon
9 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday said Chinese nationals in the country who have been inoculated with unauthorized coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: Cold days ahead
By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
Filipinos can expect colder weather this month until February due to the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to sign deal for 20M doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
6 hours ago
“Tomorrow, we will sign a tripartite agreement for more or less 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. We are not...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Don't leave out far-flung areas in access to jabs, Palace told
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
An opposition lawmaker on Wednesday urged the Duterte administration to resolve issues that would make other COVID-19 brands...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-Solgen Cadiz, Chel Diokno lead team of lawyers to argue vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Former Solicitor General Jose Anselmo Cadiz leads the group of eight lawyers who will present, on the behalf of the 37 petitioners...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: 322 more migrant Filipinos contract coronavirus; tally rises to 13,378
3 hours ago
A spike in COVID-19 cases in one European country caused hundreds of migrant Filipinos to contract the virus, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
1,453 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 492,700
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The fatality count hit 9,699 with 146 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.
Headlines
fbfb
OFW in Hong Kong with new COVID-19 variant in stable condition, DOH says
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
The overseas Filipina worker in Hong Kong who contracted the new variant of the coronavirus is now in stable condition, a...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with