Marcos' senatorial slate Alyansa to 'iron out' problems among local bets — lawmaker

President Marcos introduces the 12 administration candidates running for senator in 2025 during the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention in Pasay City yesterday. In photo are DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Lito Lapid, former senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senate president Tito Sotto, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo, Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Sen. Bong Revilla, former senator Panfilo Lacson and Makati Mayor Abby Binay. Sen. Imee Marcos did not attend the event.

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Rep. Toby Tiangco on Tuesday, October 1, said he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection as early as the first day to "iron out" problems within "Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas."

The Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas is the administration coalition of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Its campaign manager is Tiangco, the president’s cousin-in-law.

“Kaya ako nagfile (ng COC) nang maaga kasi hanggang kagabi mayroon pa kami inaayos na local candidates (ng Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas),” the Navotas City representative told DZRH News.

(That's why I filed my COC early because since last night, we have been finalizing the local candidates of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.)

Sibling issues?

A day after the administration unveiled its 12 senatorial bets on September 27, which included Sen. Imee Marcos, the president’s sister announced her decision to withdraw from her brother’s slate and “chooses to stand alone.”

While Imee thanked Bongbong for including her in the alliance, she said that withdrawing from the administration-backed senatorial slate would place her brother in a more comfortable position.

“Minabuti kong tumindig mag-isa upang huwag nang malagay sa alanganin ang aking ading, para ‘wag nang magalinlangan ang aking mga tunay na kaibigan,” Imee said in a video statement.

(I choose to stand alone to avoid putting my younger sibling in a difficult position and to prevent any doubts from my true friends.)

In a press conference on Monday, September 30, the senator told reporters that she is not maintaining two conflicting positions, referring to the rift between her brother and Vice President Sara Duterte, contrary to what others say.

“It’s a tremendous sacrifice to stand alone but I need to be free to cross the line, to talk to all parties and to get things done. Uniteam was a dream that I shared in 2022,” Imee said.

On the same day, Bongbong said the administration will continue to back Imee despite her decision to run independently.

Imee has consistently expressed her support for Duterte, a sentiment the vice president has acknowledged. The senator has publicly backed her, especially in response to criticisms of her leadership and calls to impeach her.

Alyansa challenges

The senator’s withdrawal has left Alyansa’s senatorial slate with only 11 local bets instead of 12.

Tiangco said the rationale of having an alliance is to avoid candidates from competing against each other.

“Kasi ideally kung part ng Alyansa, sana hindi sila maglaban laban ‘no? So ‘yun, andami pang (problema na kailangan ayusin) kaya nagfile na ako (ng COC) kaagad para tapos na,” he said.

(Because ideally, if they are part of the Alliance, they shouldn’t be fighting against each other, right? So there are still many problems that need to be addressed, which is why I filed my candidacy right away to settle it.)

In an ANC interview, Tiangco was asked how Alyansa’s name reflects its senatorial lineup, given that several of its candidates have already served multiple congressional terms."

He simply responded that “track record is what’s important.

The reelectionist also explained the administration extended an invitation to former senator Manny Pacquiao to join the slate due to their “close friendship,” saying that they often talk.

“Syempre inimbitahan na rin natin kasi malapit na kaibigan ko naman si Sen. Manny Pacquiao. So lagi kami nag-uusap,” Tiangco said.

(Of course, we invited him because Senator Manny Pacquiao is a close friend of mine. We always talk.)

The administration's senatorial lineup is composed of former and incumbent senators such as Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, Pacquiao, Francis Tolentino, Bong Revilla and Ping Lacson. It also includes House lawmakers Erwin Tulfo and Camille Villar, as well as Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Makati Mayor Abby Binay.