LGUs reminded: Comply with January 15 deadline to clear obstructed roads
In this July 2019 file photo, officials of Manila City government are clearing some roads in the Philippine capital.
Manila Public Information Office/Facebook
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded local chief executives to comply with the second leg of nationwide road-clearing operations with their January 15 deadline fast approaching. 

To recall, it was President Rodrigo Duterte himself who issued the directive in his 2019 State of the Nation Address, where he urged local chief executives to "reclaim public roads which are being used for private ends."

READ: LGUs given 60 days to comply with road-clearing program

“Now that the holidays are over, we expect all LGUs to pick up where they left off in their road clearing operations. They were supposed to start November 16 last year up to January 15,” DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a statement. 

"We're going back to work again so we need to take road clearing seriously for a wider road and for our benefit," he also said in Filipino.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-027, all LGUs are ordered to remove obstructions in all provincial, city, municipal and barangay roads, and national primary and secondary roads — an initiative that was temporarily suspended during the coronavirus-induced quarantine in March. 

The later Memorandum Circular No. 2020-145 also adds that full implementation includes the removal of road and sidewalk obstructions, conduct of road inventories, physical removal of road obstructions without prejudice to the property rights of the affected stakeholders, crafting and implementation of displacement plans, rehabilitation, and maintenance of cleared roads, and creation of a grievance mechanism.

According to the DILG, these include "unauthorized parked vehicles, illegal structures, nuisances, and any other structures erected along or standing on, made immovable or otherwise, that impede safe and convenient passage through public road or sidewalk."

READ: Metro Manila mayors to clear national roads within 60 days

President Duterte retained the GCQ classification in Metro Manila and Davao City until January 31, 2021, subject to LGUs’ appeals. Also under GCQ are Isabela, Santiago City, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, and Davao del Norte, while all other areas are placed under MGCQ.

“As we begin the New Year, we must also continue our transition to the new normal. This calls for the need to ensure that our roads remain safe, accessible, and free from illegal and potentially hazardous encroachments,” Malaya said. — Franco Luna 

 

