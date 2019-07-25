Metro Manila mayors to clear national roads within 60 days

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila mayors on Thursday heed the call of President Rodrigo Duterte on clearing the national roads and agreed to clear roads being used for private means within 60 days.

In a meeting with the Metro Manila Development Authority, the mayors who are also members of the Metro Manila Council, gathered to discuss Duterte’s directive to clear all public roads to alleviate traffic in Metro Manila. All Metro Manila mayors attended the meeting except for Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III requested the mayors to clear the roads within two months.

The meeting was held days after Duterte asked the MMDA and DILG Secretary Año to order mayors to reclaim all public roads during his fourth State of the Nation Address.

“I reiterate my directive, my request, my pleadings to the MMDA and all concerned local officials in Metro Manila, and all other cities, to undertake immediate action to ensure the speedy and smooth flow of vehicular traffic,” Duterte said in his speech.

“Reclaim all public roads that are being used for private ends,” he added.

Duterte cited that the economy loses P3.5 billion a day due to the Metro Manila traffic.

He told Año to strictly enforce his directive.

“If there is a mayor or a governor, or kung ano kang --- sino kang demonyo ka, i-suspend mo Sir Año. Give him time and if he cannot --- if he is not up to it, then pagpahingain mo na lang. Suspend mo na. Wala talagang --- wala tayong magawa,” the president said.

(If there is a mayor or a government, or what--- whoever demon you are, suspend them Sir Año. Give him time and if he cannot --- if he is not up to it, then just let him rest. Suspend them. There’s nothing --- there’s nothing we can do.)

Densing said Año will issue a memorandum to local chief executives that will be used as basis of compliance to the president's orders.

The DILG also asked the mayors to make an inventory of road networks with illegal structures and review their ordinances so that illegal structures will be prohibited especially during rush hour.

“The inventory of road network can be audited so that we can identify which road network has problem of congestion because of sidewalks and streets being occupied by illegal structures or illegal occupants,” Densing said, adding that the local chief executives should submit these to the DILG.

Densing clarified that traffic is still within the MMDA’s main mandate and they are just a supporting agency.

Clear national roads first

For his part, MMDA chair General Danilo Lim, who presided the meeting, said the mayors should start with national roads.

He also asked the mayors to clear Mabuhay lanes.

“For the identified routes, no parking and illegal structures must be allowed then we can deal with the side streets later,” Lim said.

Lim asked the mayors to clear the identified roads that serve as alternate tours. He suggested converting open spaces into parking area for motorists who do not have space to park their vehicles.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said they all agreed that “all Mabuhay lanes and national roads must be reclaimed and be accessible to the public.”

No parking in Greenhills roads

On Thursday, San Juan Mayor banned parking on four roads in Greenhills in view of Duterte’s directive.

Zamora signed Executive Order FMZ-004 stating that vehicles would not be allowed to park on either side of the following streets from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.: