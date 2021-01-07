#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH: Contact tracing ongoing after traveler from Philippines found to have new COVID-19 variant
A security guard (L) takes the temperatures of passengers wearing personal protective suits at the entrance to the check-in area at the international airport in Manila on May 28, 2020, as they arrive for their commercial flight to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH: Contact tracing ongoing after traveler from Philippines found to have new COVID-19 variant
(Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The contact tracing of the people who might have come in contact with the Hong Kong resident who contracted the new and more contagious variant of COVID-19 is ongoing, the Department of Health said Wednesday. 

In a statement late Wednesday, the DOH provided more details about the 30-year-old woman, tagged as patient 9003, by Hong Kong authorities. 

Citing a report from Hong Kong health officials, the DOH said the traveler was from Cagayan Valley who left the region on Dec. 17, 2020. She arrived in Metro Manila the next day and “underwent quarantine as per their workplace protocol.”

Her COVID-19 test on December 19 yielded a negative result. The presentation of a negative COVID-19 test result by arriving passengers is required to enter Hong Kong.

The woman left for Hong Kong on December 22 via Philippine Airlines flight PR 300.

“The flight manifest has been obtained and the tracing of passengers is being conducted while we await updates on the contact tracing efforts done in Hong Kong,” the DOH said.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said there were 40 passengers onboard the flight.

“There is also ongoing contact tracing by the concerned epidemiology and surveillance units in Cagayan Valley region and NCR. They have been instructed to ensure strict quarantine of identified close contacts and for samples collected from said contacts to be sent for confirmatory testing and, if samples test positive, subsequent whole genome sequencing,” 

Positive test 11 days after arrival

“On Jan. 2, 2021, she underwent RT-PCR testing again where the swabs tested positive and detected also to be positive for the UK variant,” the DOH said. This means the passenger tested positive 11 days after arriving in Hong Kong. 

The woman “remains in isolation and in stable condition,” DOH said.

It is still unclear where the traveler caught the virus. The DOH also did not mention the nationality and occupation of the woman.

But local media in Hong Kong reported that the woman is a domestic helper. 

The presence of the new COVID-19 variant in a traveler from the Philippines raised concerns that the new variant, which experts say spreads faster than the others, may have already reached the Philippines.

But local genomic researchers announced Wednesday that the variant that originated from the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in the country based on the analysis of 305 positive samples taken in November and December last year.

The DOH and experts called on Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue following minimum public health standards to cut the transmission of the variant and reduce the opportunities for virus mutation.

The Philippines has so far reported 480,737 COVID-19 cases, including 9,347 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte eyes Romualdez as admin’s VP bet in 2022
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A year and a half until the next elections, President Duterte has expressed his desire to recruit House Majority Leader Martin...
Headlines
fbfb
Hacker uses senator’s credit card to buy food worth P1 million
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Hackers used Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s credit card to purchase P1 million worth of food through a delivery app on ...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
23 hours ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecution orders release of 3 tagged in Dacera case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
State prosecutors ordered the release for further investigation of three of the persons linked in the death of flight attendant...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF creates task group on new virus variants
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
In compliance with President Duterte’s directive, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI urged to run after vaccine smugglers
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
A congressman yesterday called on the National Bureau of Investigation to run after the smugglers of Sinopharm vaccine into...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion’s pooled swabs get DOH nod; saliva testing next
11 hours ago
After pioneering successive COVID-19 testing innovations in the country such as the research on pooled swab testing and ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
Laws extending funds for Bayanihan 2, 2020 economic programs signed
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Two laws extending the validity of funds allocated for pandemic response and economic recovery programs in 2020 have been...
Headlines
fbfb
House works on suspension of PhilHealth premium hike
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Lawmakers are now working on the necessary measure to defer the scheduled increase in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. contributions...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with