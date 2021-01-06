More contagious COVID-19 variant not yet in Philippines but don't ease guard â€” experts

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana.
NIAID
More contagious COVID-19 variant not yet in Philippines but don't ease guard — experts
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The public should not let their guard down even after health authorities reported that the new and more transmissible coronavirus variant has not yet reached the Philippines, experts said Wednesday, urging them to continue following minimum public health standards.

The Philippine Genome Center (PGC) said Wednesday that the COVID-19 variant sweeping the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in the country based on the analysis of 305 samples collected in November and December last year. 

The variant that emerged in South Africa has also not been detected in the samples that were studied.  

According to genomic researchers, the most common variant observed in local samples was the D614G, which was first detected in the country in June 2020.

PGC Executive Director Cynthia Salome also said the genomic biosurveillance must be strengthened through “sequencing of more samples, particularly from areas with recent clusters of infections, incoming travelers and hospitalized patients in order to keep track of the changes within the circulating local viral populations.”

Remain vigilant

While this is a welcome development, experts called on Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue practicing preventive measures such as mask wearing, physical distancing and proper handwashing.

“It’s just a matter of time that there will be a new variant here, whether we pick up the UK variant from returning travelers or we detect our own variant,” Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, a member of the Department of Health-Technical Advisory Group (TAG), said in a mix of English and Filipino in a briefing Wednesday.

If the new more infectious variant reaches the Philippines, this will become a “huge problem,” Ong-Lim said as it will result in an increase in critical care utilization, spike in the number of positive cases and will even hurt the country’s economy, which is reopening further this year.

Following the easing of quarantine restrictions in July last year, the country’s health system was overwhelmed and health workers were exhausted. This prompted them to sound a distress call as they urged President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose tighter movement restrictions in areas in and around Metro Manila.

Dr. Marissa Alejandria, a DOH-TAG member, stressed the need to keep infection rates low as it decreases the chance of mutation.

Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist and founder of research firm EpiMetrics, projected the new COVID-19 variant may result in a much higher number of infections and fatalities if it enters the Philippines and eventually becomes the most dominant variant. 

According to the preliminary findings of the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, there is no evidence that the variant is more deadly than others. But researchers estimated it is 56% more contagious. 

Working group on COVID-19 variants

The emergence of the new variant has prompted the Philippines to impose travel restrictions on at least 21 countries, including the UK and the United States. The list of countries covered by the travel ban will be regularly updated to include nations that will officially report detection of variants.

The country’s coronavirus task force also formed a technical working group on COVID-19 variants. The group, led by Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, will monitor and identify the occurrence of new variants and provide policy recommendations.

Experts from DOH-TAG, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health, PGC and EpiMetrics comprise the group.

The DOH is coordinating with Hong Kong health authorities after they reported that a female Hong Kong resident who arrived from Manila late last year tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant. 

The country has so far reported 480,737 COVID-19 cases, of which 4.7% are active cases. It has the second worst outbreak in Southeast Asia after neighboring Indonesia.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 6, 2021 - 4:15pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

January 6, 2021 - 4:15pm

COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rise to 480,737 with 1,047 newly reported cases Wednesday.

The Department of Health also reports 339 new recoveries and 26 additional deaths, pushing the total of recovered patients to 448,700 and the death toll to 9,347.

With these latest figures, active cases in the country stand at 22,690.

January 6, 2021 - 1:38pm

Philippine Airlines says it has turned over to the Bureau of Quarantine all the necessary information to enable contact tracing after a passenger from Manila was detected with the new strain of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

The flagship carrier says it is cooperating with health authorities to help ensure air travel is safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The passenger (whose identity we cannot disclose) presented a negative covid test before taking the Manila to Hong Kong flight last December 22," PAL says in a statement Wednesday.

January 5, 2021 - 4:26pm

The Philippines' coronavirus tally climbs to 479,693 with 937 newly reported cases Tuesday.

The Department of Health also reports114 more recoveries, pushing the total of recovered cases to 448,375 while the death toll rises to 9,321 with 58 new deaths.

Active cases in the country now stand at 21,997.

January 4, 2021 - 5:33pm

Sulu is placed on a 14-day lockdown starting Monday against possible transmission from the new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the nearby state of Sabah, Malaysia.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. says the closure of its border is part of its preventive and preemptive measures to protect its constituents from the contagion, citing the province’s proximity to Sabah where the new COVID-19 variant was reportedly detected.

“Effective January 4 to 17, 2021 no passengers from airplane or boat are allowed to enter or leave the province of Sulu,” Tan says in his advisory. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

January 4, 2021 - 4:04pm

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reach 478,761 with 959 newly reported cases on Monday. Of the total cases in the country, 21,219 are considered active.

The total of recovered patients climb to 448,279 with 26 additional recoveries, while the death toll rose to 9,263 with 4 new deaths. 

