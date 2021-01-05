What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera

MANILA, Philippines — The circumstances surrounding the tragic passing of flight attendant Christine Dacera left most of social media in shock in the hours following it.

Friends and hotel staff reportedly found her unconscious body in a hotel bathtub the night after a New Year's Eve party, and rushed her to a hospital, where she passed away.

She was only 23 years old.

The second of four siblings, Dacera graduated cum laude at the University of the Philippines Mindanao and had long dreamt of being a flight attendant growing up.

Her mother said that this was so she could allow the family to travel around the world with her.

Here's what we know so far about her grisly death.

READ: Flight attendant drugged, raped?

What happened?

According to Brick Reyes, a lawyer and the family's spokesperson, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Dacera booked a room in the City Garden Grand Hotel Makati on the night of December 31.

At the time, she was with friends and fellow workers from Philippine Airlines where she worked. Her family believed she was going to usher in the New Year together with her workmates.

After this, they said, "a total of 9 males were present inside the room together with Christine by herself, the only girl in the group."

Posts on her social media channels show that she was in the company of 11 male friends before her death. She fondly referred to them as "my loves."

Makati City police confirm this, saying that the 11 were friends of Dacera’s friends, said to be "a mix of gays and bisexuals" who were also invited to the New Year’s Eve party.

Initial reports said Dacera checked into the hotel with Rommel Galida, Gregorio de Guzman and John dela Serna at around 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

READ: Lawmaker offers P100-K bounty for suspects in Christine Dacera death

"Between 6 to 10 in the morning of Jan. 1, Christine had already experienced intoxication and she complained more particularly that her drinks appeared to have been spiked. So subsequently, she already collapsed, and they tried to use CPR to try to revive her until finally they couldn't and brought her to the hospital. More or less the general facts occur like this," Reyes said.

Earlier police reports, though, say that Dacera's body was later found by hotel staff in a bathtub inside the hotel.

What are the findings?

"At past noontime of January 1, the victim was found unconscious in the bathtub of her hotel room. Hotel staff performed CPR on the victim to revive her but failed, and later rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors," the PNP said in a statement.

The initial medico-legal report received by Makati police acknowledged that lacerations were found in Dacera’s thighs as well as contusions on her knees.

But Makati City police chief Col. Harold Depositar in an earlier story by The STAR disclosed that they could not yet establish the rape angle without any testimony from witnesses.

The autopsy also found that her drink that night was also spiked with drugs.

READ: With 9 suspects still at large, Sinas says Makati rape-slay case already 'solved'

According to Reyes, Dacera only knew she would be with three people that night, and did not expect that the six others would join in.

Reacting to the findings that an aneurysm had caused Dacera's death, Reyes said: "They didn't factor in her hematoma. We want an independent post-mortem report from a different medico-legal."

"We have more than enough probable cause (for rape) for the fact she sustained these injuries in her legs and arms," he added.

What happens now?

Though nine suspects in the rape slay of a flight attendant in a Makati hotel remained at large at the time, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the chief of the Philippine National Police, said that the case was officially "solved" with three of the suspected perpetrators already in police custody.

The three suspects remain at the Makati City police department.

According to the Reyes, the possibility that the incident is what caused her aneurism is still being considered. "Drugs were used on Christine and she was abused prior to her death. That is why we charged the respondents with rape and homicide," he said.

"We are disputing the findings that the death was caused by the aneurysm. They didn't cite the bruises found on her. We are seeking another post-mortem report from another medico," Paolo Tuliao, the family's legal counsel said, adding that the family had requested another autopsy.

Tuliao added that the claims that the men with her were gay were only "evidentiary in nature."

"They must submit to the jurisdiction of the prosecutor," he said.

The family is also considering filing a complaint against the hotel after it allowed nine people in a room despite general community quarantine rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The tourism department has also issued a show-cause order against the hotel for the same violation, citing DOT Administrative Order No. 2020-002-C which states that an accommodation establishment in areas declared to be under a general community quarantine that is concurrently being used as a quarantine facility may not provide accommodation for leisure purposes.

READ: DOT issues show cause order vs Makati hotel after demise of flight attendant

The remaining eight suspects, according to the Philippine National Police, include:

Gregorio Angelo de Guzman; Louie de Lima; Clark Jezreel Rapinan; Mark Anthony Rosales; Jammyr Cunanan; Valentine Rosales; a certain Ed Madrid; and a certain Paul

"While preliminary investigation by the Philippine National Police showed that the cause of death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm, visible lacerations and other evidence based on the medico-legal report points to factors of abuse, which include forcible sexual misconduct," a separate statement issued by the Commission on Human Rights on the incident read.

"This case cannot be regarded as solved until justice has already taken its due course and that the perpetrators are held to account," it also said.

'Victim-blaming culture'

The family also slammed narratives online that Dacera herself was responsible for the incident.

"Don't ever blame a girl for waking up naked and being abused. Don't ever blame a girl for her own death...that's BS," the family's lawyers said.

"If those [claims that it was consensual] were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" they added.

For her part, Sharon Dacera, the victim's mother, said: "It hurts to accept what happened to my daughter. The only thing I can't do is I want to hug my daughter, but her life is no more."

"If you're innocent, then come out."

— with reports from The STAR/Ghio Ong

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.