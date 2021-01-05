#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
With 9 suspects still at large, Sinas says Makati rape-slay case already 'solved'
Photo lifted from Christine Dacera's Instagram account.
Instagram/xtinedacera
With 9 suspects still at large, Sinas says Makati rape-slay case already 'solved'
(Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Though nine suspects in the rape slay of a flight attendant in a Makati hotel remain at large, Police Gen. Debold Sinas said the case is officially "solved" with three of the suspected perpetrators already in police custody. 

According to police reports, Christine Dacera, a flight attendant, and the suspects were at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel located at the corner of Makati and Kalayaan Avenues in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City.

Dacera's body was later found by hotel staff in a bathtub inside the hotel

READ: Flight attendant drugged, raped?

In a statement sent to reporters, Sinas said John Pascual Dela Serna III, 27; Rommel Daluro Galido, 29; and John Paul Reyes Halili, 25, were charged for the crime of rape with homicide during inquest proceedings at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

The victim’s family was also represented by Brick Reyes, a private lawyer. 

The remaining nine suspects include: 

  1. Gregorio Angelo de Guzman;
  2. Louie de Lima;
  3. Clark Jezreel Rapinan;
  4. Rey Englis;
  5. Mark Anthony Rosales;
  6. Jammyr Cunanan;
  7. Valentine Rosales;
  8. a certain Ed Madrid; and
  9. a certain Paul

"Initial investigation showed the victim and the suspects were at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel located at the corner of Makati and Kalayaan Avenues in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City," the PNP's statement read. 

"At past noontime of January 1, the victim was found unconscious in the bathtub of her hotel room. Hotel staff performed CPR on the victim to revive her but failed, and later rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors," it added.

DOT issues show cause order to hotel

In a letter addressed to Richard Reazon, the hotel's general manager, the tourism department's Metro Manila director Woodrow Maquiling, Jr directed the hotel to submit a written explanation on "why [its] DOT accreditation should not be suspended or revoked for [the] violation."

This was because of a DOT administrative order that, he said, held that "an accommodation establishment in areas declared to be under a general community quarantine that is concurrently being used as a quarantine facility may not provide accommodation for leisure purposes."

"We understand based on reports that several individuals have checked in your spent the evening in one of your rooms on the safe date," Maquiling said. 

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Ghio Ong 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DEBOLD SINAS FLIGHT ATTENDANT PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Flight attendant found dead in hotel room
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Makati on New Year’s Day, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-cop shot dead in Quezon City
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
A former policeman previously charged for illegal drugs was killed by six suspects on three motorcycles in Barangay Old Balara,...
Nation
fbfb
AFP ready to stop NPA hit squads
By Michael Punongbayan | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has vowed to stop and neutralize any attempt by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army to kill government officials and civilians.
Nation
fbfb
PMA cadets catch COVID-19
By Artemio Dumlao | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Military Academy yesterday confirmed that some of its cadets as well as military and civilian personnel tested posi­tive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
DOJ sets murder raps vs cops in Jolo slay
By Evelyn Macairan | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Justice has found probable cause to charge nine police officers with four counts of murder and planting of evidence for the death of four Army intelligence officers in Jolo, Sulu in June 2020.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Tondo soccer field turns into vegetable farm
By Rhodina Villanueva | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Agrarian Reform has launched an urban garden project in Tondo, Manila to help residents of 17 barangays harvest vegetables which they could sell at affordable prices and cope with the pandemic...
Nation
fbfb
Quake rocks Quezon province
By Helen Flores | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
A magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocked parts of Quezon province yesterday, but did not cause any damage, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
Nation
fbfb
3 dead in Luzon road mishaps
By Cesar Ramirez | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Three persons died while four others were injured in separate vehicular acidents that occurred in La Union and Pangasinan on Sunday night.
Nation
fbfb
Nueva Ecija player wins P34.6 million lotto pot
By Rainier Allan Ronda | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
A lone bettor fron Gapan, Nueva Ecija won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto on Sunday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
7 Negros LGUs post no COVID-19 cases
By Gilbert Bayoran | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The number of towns and cities in Negros Occidental with no reported COVID-19 cases reached seven as of Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with