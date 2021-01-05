With 9 suspects still at large, Sinas says Makati rape-slay case already 'solved'

MANILA, Philippines — Though nine suspects in the rape slay of a flight attendant in a Makati hotel remain at large, Police Gen. Debold Sinas said the case is officially "solved" with three of the suspected perpetrators already in police custody.

According to police reports, Christine Dacera, a flight attendant, and the suspects were at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel located at the corner of Makati and Kalayaan Avenues in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City.

Dacera's body was later found by hotel staff in a bathtub inside the hotel

In a statement sent to reporters, Sinas said John Pascual Dela Serna III, 27; Rommel Daluro Galido, 29; and John Paul Reyes Halili, 25, were charged for the crime of rape with homicide during inquest proceedings at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

The victim’s family was also represented by Brick Reyes, a private lawyer.

The remaining nine suspects include:

Gregorio Angelo de Guzman; Louie de Lima; Clark Jezreel Rapinan; Rey Englis; Mark Anthony Rosales; Jammyr Cunanan; Valentine Rosales; a certain Ed Madrid; and a certain Paul

"Initial investigation showed the victim and the suspects were at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel located at the corner of Makati and Kalayaan Avenues in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City," the PNP's statement read.

"At past noontime of January 1, the victim was found unconscious in the bathtub of her hotel room. Hotel staff performed CPR on the victim to revive her but failed, and later rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors," it added.

DOT issues show cause order to hotel

In a letter addressed to Richard Reazon, the hotel's general manager, the tourism department's Metro Manila director Woodrow Maquiling, Jr directed the hotel to submit a written explanation on "why [its] DOT accreditation should not be suspended or revoked for [the] violation."

This was because of a DOT administrative order that, he said, held that "an accommodation establishment in areas declared to be under a general community quarantine that is concurrently being used as a quarantine facility may not provide accommodation for leisure purposes."

"We understand based on reports that several individuals have checked in your spent the evening in one of your rooms on the safe date," Maquiling said.

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Ghio Ong

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.